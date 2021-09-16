Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cambria Names Veteran C-Suite Executive Coach Susan Johnson O'Neil as Principal

09/16/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The talent strategy and development firm – Cambria Consulting, a Spencer Stuart company – has named veteran executive coach, Susan Johnson O’Neil, as Principal.

Johnson O’Neil joins Cambria with more than 20 years of experience supporting C-Suite and high potential leaders in several capacities – including as an executive coach and as a seasoned strategic advisor and organizational development consultant.

“We’re pleased to welcome Susan aboard at a critical time, with the demand for Cambria’s approach to coaching accelerating as a part of Spencer Stuart,” said Colleen Gentry, Partner at Cambria. “Clients turn to Cambria for coaching programs and engagements that help develop senior leaders to address important shifts and priorities, especially with today’s pandemic-driven challenges for leaders. Susan brings a breadth and depth of experience for serving individual clients – as well as to advise organizations about coaching as a strategic development lever,” she added.

Prior to joining Cambria, Johnson O’Neil was the Director of the Center of Excellence, Organizational Effectiveness & Design for Bon Secours Mercy Health System. Susan was also a Founder at Points Ahead LLC, an executive coaching and strategy consulting firm. Additionally, she served as the Chief Development Officer of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg in Virginia and was Associate Dean of Program & Resource Development at the University of Richmond.

“Cambria is a longtime coaching leader and innovator, with a decades-long track record curating a deeply experienced bench of executive coaches,” said Susan Johnson O’Neil. “I’m honored to join the team – to advance the firm’s powerful approach to coaching focused on helping clients address critical business challenges.”

Susan is a member of the International Coaching Federation and European Mentoring & Coaching Council Global (EMCC) and holds certifications from the Global Team Coaching Institute. She has a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, an MA from Virginia Tech, and a BA from Roanoke College; all three degrees are in English Literature.

About Cambria

Cambria Consulting has been innovating solutions that accelerate talent development, build leadership excellence, and drive strategy execution since 1985. Cambria’s clients include a wide range of leading Fortune 500 and privately-held companies, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The firm’s business-centered approach results in more effective talent development through rapid implementation of programs and solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs. With a worldwide network of consultants and partners, Cambria helps individuals and teams at all levels – and the enterprises they serve – reach higher levels of performance. www.cambriaconsulting.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aFIREWEED ZINC : Intersects Three Distinct High-Grade Zinc Zones Including 23.77% Zinc, 3.44% Lead, and 75.7 g/t Silver Over 10.42 m in New Zone at Boundary West
AQ
10:57aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy, Fraunhofer IGCV, and voxeljet AG plan to develop world's largest sand binder jetting 3D printer for offshore wind turbines
AQ
10:56aDORAL RENEWABLES LLC : (formerly named Global Energy Generation LLC) Appoints Evan Speece as Chief Financial Officer
BU
10:53aEXEGENESIS BIO : Appoints Mahen Gundecha Chief Business Officer
BU
10:52aStatement on Release of Investigation into Data Irregularities in Doing Business 2018 and 2020
PU
10:52aEBA publishes revised guidelines on the stress tests of deposit guarantee schemes (DGSs)
PU
10:52aEBA publishes final guidance to assess breaches of the large exposure limits
PU
10:52aYORBEAU RESOURCES : annonce les résultats d'analyse du programme de forage du Lac Gamble au projet Rouyn, au Québec ; le forage se poursuit dans les secteurs Augmitto et Cinderella
PU
10:52aWORKING AT ROBLOX : Meet Karla Polo
PU
10:52aPRECIO FISHBONE : Omnia is awarded Intranet Choice – Europe for 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco struggles in market debut
2IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles
3Ryanair 'couldn't care less' about another Boeing order as it lifts gro..
4Wall Street set to open lower ahead of U.S. jobs and retail sales data
5Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets

HOT NEWS