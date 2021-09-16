Cambria Names Veteran C-Suite Executive Coach Susan Johnson O'Neil as Principal

The talent strategy and development firm – Cambria Consulting, a Spencer Stuart company – has named veteran executive coach, Susan Johnson O’Neil, as Principal.

Johnson O’Neil joins Cambria with more than 20 years of experience supporting C-Suite and high potential leaders in several capacities – including as an executive coach and as a seasoned strategic advisor and organizational development consultant.

“We’re pleased to welcome Susan aboard at a critical time, with the demand for Cambria’s approach to coaching accelerating as a part of Spencer Stuart,” said Colleen Gentry, Partner at Cambria. “Clients turn to Cambria for coaching programs and engagements that help develop senior leaders to address important shifts and priorities, especially with today’s pandemic-driven challenges for leaders. Susan brings a breadth and depth of experience for serving individual clients – as well as to advise organizations about coaching as a strategic development lever,” she added.

Prior to joining Cambria, Johnson O’Neil was the Director of the Center of Excellence, Organizational Effectiveness & Design for Bon Secours Mercy Health System. Susan was also a Founder at Points Ahead LLC, an executive coaching and strategy consulting firm. Additionally, she served as the Chief Development Officer of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg in Virginia and was Associate Dean of Program & Resource Development at the University of Richmond.

“Cambria is a longtime coaching leader and innovator, with a decades-long track record curating a deeply experienced bench of executive coaches,” said Susan Johnson O’Neil. “I’m honored to join the team – to advance the firm’s powerful approach to coaching focused on helping clients address critical business challenges.”

Susan is a member of the International Coaching Federation and European Mentoring & Coaching Council Global (EMCC) and holds certifications from the Global Team Coaching Institute. She has a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, an MA from Virginia Tech, and a BA from Roanoke College; all three degrees are in English Literature.

About Cambria

Cambria Consulting has been innovating solutions that accelerate talent development, build leadership excellence, and drive strategy execution since 1985. Cambria’s clients include a wide range of leading Fortune 500 and privately-held companies, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The firm’s business-centered approach results in more effective talent development through rapid implementation of programs and solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs. With a worldwide network of consultants and partners, Cambria helps individuals and teams at all levels – and the enterprises they serve – reach higher levels of performance. www.cambriaconsulting.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005583/en/