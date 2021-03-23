Cambria Solutions Promotes Two Longtime Executives to Chief Financial Officer and Account Lead for Its California Portfolio

Ki Kim appointed CFO; Diana Lee to oversee all California projects

Cambria Solutions, an award-winning national technology and management consulting firm that helps government deliver results better, faster and with greater consistency, has promoted two executives with almost three decades of combined experience at the company to key positions.

Ki Kim has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and will oversee financial operations for the fast-growing company that has doubled revenue every three years since he joined in 2005. Cambria Solutions hired Kim as Operations Manager and he was promoted to Vice President of Finance in 2018.

Senior Executive Director Diana Lee, who has more than two decades of consulting experience, has been appointed to Account Lead for its California portfolio. Lee, a dynamic leader, has been with the company since 2009.

“Ki has been integral in the growth and evolution of Cambria Solutions from its earliest days, helping shape our infrastructure, build our labor force and expand our footprint nationally as we’ve opened more and more offices,” said Cambria President Suzanne Vitale. “Diana is the perfect choice for leading our California portfolio, having established and grown our Southern California market from the onset. She has been a trusted advisor to many of our clients in the region. Diana will continue to build partnerships with our long-standing California clients and cultivate business relationships with other consulting and product companies that we work with to deliver high-quality services and solutions.”

Kim and Lee are among the longest-tenured employees with Cambria Solutions. The Sacramento-based company – a startup when they joined, where executive strategy meetings were held around the dining room table at the house of founder and CEO Robert Rodriguez – has grown tremendously since founded in 2003. Today, Cambria Solutions has eight offices across the country and been recognized nine times by Inc. magazine as one of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, most recently in 2020.

“I’m comfortable and effective operating with constant change, and quickly shifting to meet new organizational demands,” said Kim, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Managerial Economics from University of California, Davis. “I’ve helped the company build and rebuild, evolve, scale and innovate.”

Kim helped Cambria Solutions navigate through the challenges of the Great Recession – including avoiding layoffs during that period – and later the development and implementation of a new business unit model in 2016, which has generated impressive growth the past five years.

“Organizationally, we’ve refined the company’s culture and values over the past 15 years, while the mainstays of what we find most important have been more solidified,” he said.

Lee agrees that the corporate culture remains the same as those early years – and helps the company and its clients succeed.

“I get motivated by their energy and enthusiasm, and inspired by their creative ingenuity to help solve our communities’ problems,” Lee said of the management team and other team members.

As Account Lead for the California portfolio, Lee will oversee all efforts and projects in the state, including those with cities and counties. She has already been working closely with many of the clients and their projects, serving as the Account Lead for Southern California and Deputy Director for the state portfolio.

“I’m proud of contributing to the success of our public-sector projects that impact the lives of residents,” she said. “Often our work is behind the scenes such as building a technology system that helps low-income, disabled riders qualify for and schedule low-cost, door-to-door transportation or rolling out a mental health services application for smartphones that helps with self-monitoring and alerts a therapist if additional crisis support is needed.”

Lee, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of California, Irvine, and a master’s in Health Administration from the University of Southern California (USC), says the always-evolving consulting industry and its ever-changing opportunities keep her energized.

“I enjoy the methodical problem-solving and making a difference by being innovative and creative, and constantly seeing and learning different segments of the public sector and how they operate,” said Lee, who was with Deloitte Consulting before joining Cambria Solutions. “I hope to mature what we’ve built, bring creative ideas to the table, lead our people to bring their best every day, and continue to make this a fun and rewarding place to work.”

About Cambria Solutions Inc.

Cambria Solutions is an information technology and management consulting firm based in Sacramento, Calif., with offices in Baton Rouge, La.; Jackson, Miss.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Olympia, Wash.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Atlanta, Ga; and Washington, D.C. Founded in 2003, Cambria Solutions builds solutions that feature ingenuity and a distinctively humanized approach. Since its founding, the company has experienced double-digit growth and has been recognized nine times by Inc. magazine as one of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, most recently in 2020. In 2017, Cambria Solutions was recognized by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year” and was named California’s Top IT Company of the Year in 2015 by LISTA, the Latinos in Information Sciences and Technology Association. For more information about Cambria Solutions, visit cambriasolutions.com.

