Cambridge Bancorp : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

10/09/2020 | 08:01am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp. (NASDAQ: CATC), announces that it expects to report third quarter 2020 earnings results prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.0 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with approximately $3.7 billion in client assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Michael F. Carotenuto
Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-bancorp-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-301149022.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2020
