Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q1 2020
11/04/2020 | 03:23pm EST
Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc. has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2020.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|Figures in USD
|As of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019
|12/31/2019
|3/31/2019
|3/31/2020
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,260,000
|
$ 1,585,000
|
$ 1,916,000
|Accounts Receivable - Net
40,022,000
|
56,744,000
|
53,269,000
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
2,221,000
|
1,013,000
|
629,000
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
232,000
|
240,000
|
157,000
|Other Receivables
241,000
|
302,000
|
209,000
|Inventories — net
81,916,000
|
74,635,000
|
56,860,000
|Other current assets
4,395,000
|
8,201,000
|
8,298,000
|Total current assets
130,287,000
|
142,720,000
|
121,338,000
|Restricted Cash
|Note Receivable — Affiliate
8,990,000
|
8,990,000
|
8,990,000
|Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net
56,813,000
|
60,439,000
|
56,753,000
|Goodwill
238,000
|
207,000
|
|
888,000
|
706,000
|Other Long-Term Assets
6,405,000
|
28,000
|
227,000
|Total
$ 203,127,000
|
$ 213,303,000
|
$ 188,221,000
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
2,478,000
|
2,632,000
|
2,479,000
|Revolving credit facility
63,650,000
|
59,679,000
|
52,850,000
|Trade Accounts Payable
14,775,000
|
24,526,000
|
17,783,000
|Affiliates Payable
76,000
|
(2,355,000)
|
(4,486,000)
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
10,432,000
|
11,046,000
|
10,875,000
|Income taxes payable
0
|
(1,222,000)
|
1,000
|Total current liabilities
91,411,000
|
94,306,000
|
79,502,000
|Long-Term Debt
12,626,000
|
14,609,000
|
12,130,000
|Long-Term Obligations — Other
1,490,000
|
1,195,000
|
1,127,000
|Deferred Revenue
501,000
|
|Deferred Income Taxes
950,000
|
0
|
950,000
|Total liabilities
106,978,000
|
110,110,000
|
93,709,000
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares;
|issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|Additional paid-in capital
84,205,000
|
84,205,000
|
84,205,000
|Investment in Parent
|
|
(60,000,000)
|
(60,000,000)
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value
|of assets transferred
(17,514,000)
|
(17,514,000)
|
(17,514,000)
|Retained earnings
86,699,000
|
93,822,000
|
85,113,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,993,000)
|
(2,281,000)
|
(1,993,000)
|Noncontrolling owner’s interest
4,751,000
|
4,960,000
|
4,700,000
|Total shareholders' equity
96,149,000
|
103,193,000
|
94,512,000
|TOTAL
$ 203,127,000
|
$ 213,303,000
|
$ 188,221,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|As of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019
|Figures in USD
|12/31/2019
|3/31/2019
|3/31/2020
|Revenues:
|Net Sales
$ 428,212,000
|
$ 108,648,000
|
$ 108,474,000
|Cost of Sales
397,413,000
|
102,904,000
|
100,188,000
|Gross Income
30,799,000
|
5,744,000
|
8,286,000
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
36,607,000
|
9,051,000
|
9,191,000
|Operating Income
(5,808,000)
|
(3,307,000)
|
(905,000)
|Other Expense:
|Interest — net
(3,305,000)
|
(777,000)
|
(746,000)
|Other — net
(143,000)
|
51,000
|
14,000
|
(2,450,000)
|
|
|
(1,637,000)
|Total Other Expense
(3,448,000)
|
(726,000)
|
(732,000)
Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision
for Income Taxes
(9,256,000)
|
(4,033,000)
|
(1,637,000)
|Provision for Income Taxes
919,000
|
(1,201,000)
|
0
|Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
(10,175,000)
|
(2,832,000)
|
(1,637,000)
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized
377,000
0
|$42,000 for 2019 and 2018, respectively
|Net Income (Loss)
(9,798,000)
|
(2,832,000)
|
(1,637,000)
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(293,000)
|
(85,000)
|
(49,000)
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
(9,505,000)
|
(2,747,000)
|
(1,588,000)
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|Figures in USD
|March 31, 2020
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
(1,588,000)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Noncontrolling interest
(49,000)
|Depreciation and amortization
|Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
|Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrd exps & amounts due to affiliates
2,949,000
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
|Total adjustments
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
13,809,000
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility
|
|Principal payments on long-term debt
(570,000)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,916,000
