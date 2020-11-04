Log in
News  >  Companies

Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q1 2020

11/04/2020

Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc. has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2020.

 
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Figures in USD
As of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019
12/31/2019 3/31/2019 3/31/2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,260,000

$ 1,585,000

$ 1,916,000

Accounts Receivable - Net

40,022,000

56,744,000

53,269,000

Accounts Receivable - Affiliates

2,221,000

1,013,000

629,000

Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax

232,000

240,000

157,000

Other Receivables

241,000

302,000

209,000

Inventories — net

81,916,000

74,635,000

56,860,000

Other current assets

4,395,000

8,201,000

8,298,000

Total current assets

130,287,000

142,720,000

121,338,000

 
Restricted Cash
Note Receivable — Affiliate

8,990,000

8,990,000

8,990,000

Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net

56,813,000

60,439,000

56,753,000

Goodwill

238,000

207,000

Deferred Financing Fees — Net

632,000

888,000

706,000

Other Long-Term Assets

6,405,000

28,000

227,000

Total

$ 203,127,000

$ 213,303,000

$ 188,221,000

 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt

2,478,000

2,632,000

2,479,000

Revolving credit facility

63,650,000

59,679,000

52,850,000

Trade Accounts Payable

14,775,000

24,526,000

17,783,000

Affiliates Payable

76,000

(2,355,000)

(4,486,000)

Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax

10,432,000

11,046,000

10,875,000

Income taxes payable

0

(1,222,000)

1,000

Total current liabilities

91,411,000

94,306,000

79,502,000

 
Long-Term Debt

12,626,000

14,609,000

12,130,000

Long-Term Obligations — Other

1,490,000

1,195,000

1,127,000

Deferred Revenue

501,000

0

Deferred Income Taxes

950,000

0

950,000

Total liabilities

106,978,000

110,110,000

93,709,000

 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares;
issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares

1,000

1,000

1,000

Additional paid-in capital

84,205,000

84,205,000

84,205,000

Investment in Parent

(60,000,000)

(60,000,000)

(60,000,000)

Excess of liabilities assumed over book value
of assets transferred

(17,514,000)

(17,514,000)

(17,514,000)

Retained earnings

86,699,000

93,822,000

85,113,000

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,993,000)

(2,281,000)

(1,993,000)

Noncontrolling owner’s interest

4,751,000

4,960,000

4,700,000

Total shareholders' equity

96,149,000

103,193,000

94,512,000

 
TOTAL

$ 203,127,000

$ 213,303,000

$ 188,221,000

 
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
As of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 Figures in USD
 
12/31/2019 3/31/2019 3/31/2020
Revenues:
Net Sales

$ 428,212,000

$ 108,648,000

$ 108,474,000

Cost of Sales

397,413,000

102,904,000

100,188,000

Gross Income

30,799,000

5,744,000

8,286,000

 
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

36,607,000

9,051,000

9,191,000

 
Operating Income

(5,808,000)

(3,307,000)

(905,000)

 
Other Expense:
Interest — net

(3,305,000)

(777,000)

(746,000)

Other — net

(143,000)

51,000

14,000

(2,450,000)

(3,091,000)

(1,637,000)

Total Other Expense

(3,448,000)

(726,000)

(732,000)

 

Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision

for Income Taxes

(9,256,000)

(4,033,000)

(1,637,000)

 
Provision for Income Taxes

919,000

(1,201,000)

0

 
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

(10,175,000)

(2,832,000)

(1,637,000)

 
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized

377,000

0

gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and
$42,000 for 2019 and 2018, respectively
Net Income (Loss)

(9,798,000)

(2,832,000)

(1,637,000)

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(293,000)

(85,000)

(49,000)

Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.

(9,505,000)

(2,747,000)

(1,588,000)

 
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
Figures in USD
March 31, 2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)

(1,588,000)

 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Noncontrolling interest

(49,000)

Depreciation and amortization

1,850,000

Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable

(131,000)

 
Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable

(16,085,000)

(Increase) decrease in inventories

25,056,000

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets

2,095,000

Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations

(363,000)

Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrd exps & amounts due to affiliates

2,949,000

Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable

75,000

Total adjustments

15,397,000

 
net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

13,809,000

 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,784,000)

 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,784,000)

 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility

(10,799,000)

Principal payments on long-term debt

(570,000)

 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(11,369,000)

 
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

656,000

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,260,000

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,916,000

 

 

© Business Wire 2020


