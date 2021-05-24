|
Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q1 2021
Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2021.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|As of March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|Figures in US Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12/31/2020
|
|3/31/2020
|
|3/31/2021
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,052,000
|
|
|
|
1,916,000
|
|
|
$
|
1,691,000
|
|Accounts Receivable - Net
|
|
51,780,000
|
|
|
|
53,269,000
|
|
|
|
85,297,000
|
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
|
|
791,000
|
|
|
|
629,000
|
|
|
|
2,182,000
|
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
|
|
209,000
|
|
|
|
157,000
|
|
|
|
209,000
|
|Other Receivables
|
|
242,000
|
|
|
|
209,000
|
|
|
|
360,000
|
|Inventories — net
|
|
77,188,000
|
|
|
|
56,860,000
|
|
|
|
79,307,000
|
|Other current assets
|
|
3,958,000
|
|
|
|
8,298,000
|
|
|
|
8,359,000
|
|Total current assets
|
|
136,220,000
|
|
|
|
121,338,000
|
|
|
|
177,405,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Note Receivable — Affiliate
|
|
8,990,000
|
|
|
|
8,990,000
|
|
|
|
8,990,000
|
|Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net
|
|
52,238,000
|
|
|
|
56,753,000
|
|
|
|
50,915,000
|
|Deferred Financing Fees — Net
|
|
464,000
|
|
|
|
706,000
|
|
|
|
525,000
|
|Other Long-Term Assets
|
|
7,748,000
|
|
|
|
434,000
|
|
|
|
408,000
|
|Total
|
$
|
205,660,000
|
|
|
$
|
188,221,000
|
|
|
$
|
238,243,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
2,554,000
|
|
|
|
2,479,000
|
|
|
|
2,556,000
|
|Revolving credit facility
|
|
59,047,000
|
|
|
|
52,850,000
|
|
|
|
68,920,000
|
|Trade Accounts Payable
|
|
21,849,000
|
|
|
|
17,783,000
|
|
|
|
31,459,000
|
|Affiliates Payable
|
|
66,000
|
|
|
|
(4,486,000
|
)
|
|
|
(7,295,000
|
)
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
|
|
11,410,000
|
|
|
|
10,875,000
|
|
|
|
15,064,000
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
5,269,000
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
94,926,000
|
|
|
|
79,502,000
|
|
|
|
115,973,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long-Term Debt
|
|
10,484,000
|
|
|
|
12,130,000
|
|
|
|
9,956,000
|
|Long-Term Obligations — Other
|
|
1,457,000
|
|
|
|
1,127,000
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|Deferred Revenue
|
|
477,000
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
666,000
|
|
|
|
950,000
|
|
|
|
666,000
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
108,010,000
|
|
|
|
93,709,000
|
|
|
|
127,595,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
84,205,000
|
|
|
|
84,205,000
|
|
|
|
84,205,000
|
|Investment in Parent
|
|
(60,000,000
|
)
|
|
|
(60,000,000
|
)
|
|
|
(60,000,000
|
)
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred
|
|
(17,514,000
|
)
|
|
|
(17,514,000
|
)
|
|
|
(17,514,000
|
)
|Retained earnings
|
|
87,964,000
|
|
|
|
85,113,000
|
|
|
|
100,575,000
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(1,803,000
|
)
|
|
|
(1,993,000
|
)
|
|
|
(1,802,000
|
)
|Noncontrolling owner’s interest
|
|
4,797,000
|
|
|
|
4,700,000
|
|
|
|
5,183,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
97,650,000
|
|
|
|
94,512,000
|
|
|
|
110,648,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|
$
|
205,660,000
|
|
|
$
|
188,221,000
|
|
|
$
|
238,243,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|As of March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|Figures in US Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12/31/2020
|
|3/31/2020
|
|3/31/2021
|Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Sales
|
$
|
409,201,000
|
|
|
$
|
108,474,000
|
|
|
$
|
161,977,000
|
|Cost of Sales
|
|
369,698,000
|
|
|
|
100,188,000
|
|
|
|
133,504,000
|
|Gross Income
|
|
39,503,000
|
|
|
|
8,286,000
|
|
|
|
28,473,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
|
35,359,000
|
|
|
|
9,191,000
|
|
|
|
9,673,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income
|
|
4,144,000
|
|
|
|
(905,000
|
)
|
|
|
18,800,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest — net
|
|
(3,325,000
|
)
|
|
|
(746,000
|
)
|
|
|
(596,000
|
)
|Other — net
|
|
136,000
|
|
|
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
54,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Other Expense
|
|
(3,189,000
|
)
|
|
|
(732,000
|
)
|
|
|
(542,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (Loss) From Continuing Ops Before Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
955,000
|
|
|
|
(1,637,000
|
)
|
|
|
18,258,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes
|
|
(349,000
|
)
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
5,262,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations
|
|
1,304,000
|
|
|
|
(1,637,000
|
)
|
|
|
12,996,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized
|
|
248,000
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and
|
|
|
|
|
|$0 for 2020 and 2019, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss)
|
|
1,552,000
|
|
|
|
(1,637,000
|
)
|
|
|
12,996,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
71,000
|
|
|
|
(49,000
|
)
|
|
|
389,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
|
|
1,481,000
|
|
|
|
(1,588,000
|
)
|
|
|
12,607,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|Figures in US Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31, 2021
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
|
12,608,000
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
389,000
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,754,000
|
|Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable
|
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|
|
|
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
|
|
|
(42,167,000
|
)
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
|
|
|
(2,118,000
|
)
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
|
|
2,813,000
|
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
|
|
|
(457,000
|
)
|Increase (decrease) in accts payable, accrued exp & amounts due to affiliates
|
12,788,000
|
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
|
|
|
5,268,000
|
|Total adjustments
|
|
|
(21,830,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(9,222,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(424,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(424,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility
|
|
|
9,874,000
|
|Proceeds from long term debt
|
|
|
(589,000
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
9,285,000
|
|
|
|
|
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
|
|
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(361,000
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
2,052,000
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
1,691,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|