Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q2 2020

12/18/2020 | 03:38pm EST
Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc., has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first semester of 2020.

 

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)    
     
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
As of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019     Figures in USD
12/31/2019   6/30/2019   6/30/2020
Assets    
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,260,000

 

$ 1,619,000

 

$ 727,000

Accounts Receivable - Net

40,022,000

 

59,148,000

 

38,644,000

Accounts Receivable - Affiliates

2,221,000

 

451,000

 

396,000

Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax

232,000

 

239,000

 

157,000

Other Receivables

241,000

 

126,000

 

194,000

Inventories — net

81,916,000

 

67,467,000

 

62,962,000

Other current assets

4,395,000

 

9,182,000

 

11,512,000

Total current assets

130,287,000

 

138,232,000

 

114,592,000

     
Note Receivable — Affiliate

8,990,000

 

8,990,000

 

8,990,000

Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net

56,813,000

 

58,998,000

 

55,021,000

Goodwill  

224,000

 

201,000

Deferred Financing Fees — Net

632,000

 

837,000

 

654,000

Other Long-Term Assets

6,405,000

 

28,000

 

227,000

Total

$ 203,127,000

 

$ 207,309,000

 

$ 179,685,000

     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Current Liabilities:    
Current portion of long-term debt

2,478,000

 

2,477,000

 

2,479,000

Revolving credit facility

63,650,000

 

60,675,000

 

40,736,000

Trade Accounts Payable

14,775,000

 

21,520,000

 

20,905,000

Affiliates Payable

76,000

 

(3,176,000)

 

(1,860,000)

Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax

10,432,000

 

10,946,000

 

10,095,000

Income taxes payable

0

 

(1,905,000)

 

(31,000)

Total current liabilities

91,411,000

 

90,537,000

 

72,324,000

     
Long-Term Debt

12,626,000

 

13,990,000

 

11,543,000

Long-Term Obligations — Other

1,490,000

 

1,195,000

 

1,127,000

Deferred Revenue

501,000

 

169,000

 
Deferred Income Taxes

950,000

 

0

 

950,000

Total liabilities

106,978,000

 

105,891,000

 

85,944,000

     
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares;    
issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares

1,000

 

1,000

 

1,000

Additional paid-in capital

84,205,000

 

84,205,000

 

84,205,000

Investment in Parent

(60,000,000)

 

(60,000,000)

 

(60,000,000)

Excess of liabilities assumed over book value    
of assets transferred

(17,514,000)

 

(17,514,000)

 

(17,514,000)

Retained earnings

86,699,000

 

92,101,000

 

84,365,000

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,993,000)

 

(2,281,000)

 

(1,993,000)

Noncontrolling owner’s interest

4,751,000

 

4,906,000

 

4,677,000

Total shareholders' equity

96,149,000

 

101,418,000

 

93,741,000

     
TOTAL

$ 203,127,000

 

$ 207,309,000

 

$ 179,685,000

     
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)  
     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS    
As of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019     Figures in USD
  12/31/2019   6/30/2019 6/30/2020
Revenues:    
Net Sales  

$ 428,212,000

 

$ 228,830,000

$ 188,824,000

Cost of Sales  

397,413,000

 

215,295,000

172,809,000

Gross Income  

30,799,000

 

13,535,000

16,015,000

     
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses  

36,607,000

 

18,393,000

17,140,000

     
Operating Income  

(5,808,000)

 

(4,858,000)

(1,125,000)

     
Other Expense:    
Interest — net  

(3,305,000)

 

(1,697,000)

(1,323,000)

Other — net  

(143,000)

 

115,000

39,000

Total Other Expense  

(3,448,000)

 

(1,582,000)

(1,284,000)

     

Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income

   

Taxes

 

(9,256,000)

 

(6,440,000)

(2,409,000)

 
     
Provision for Income Taxes  

919,000

 

(1,832,000)

0

     
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations  

(10,175,000)

 

(4,608,000)

(2,409,000)

     
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized  

377,000

 

0

gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and    
$42,000 for 2019 and 2018, respectively    
     
Net Income (Loss)  

(9,798,000)

 

(4,608,000)

(2,409,000)

     
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest  

(293,000)

 

(138,000)

(72,000)

     
Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.  

(9,505,000)

 

(4,470,000)

(2,337,000)

     
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
  Figures in USD
  June 30, 2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:  
Net income (loss)  

(2,337,000)

   
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:  
Noncontrolling interest  

(72,000)

Depreciation and amortization  

4,193,000

Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable  

(125,000)

   
Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:  
(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable  

1,392,000

(Increase) decrease in inventories  

18,954,000

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets  

(1,103,000)

Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations  

(363,000)

Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued expenses & amounts due to affiliates

5,292,000

Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable  

43,000

Total adjustments  

28,211,000

   
net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  

25,874,000

   
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  

(2,433,000)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment  

-

disposal  

44,000

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  

(2,389,000)

   
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:  
Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility  

(22,913,000)

Principal payments on long-term debt  

(1,105,000)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  

(24,018,000)

   
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  

(533,000)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  

1,260,000

   
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period  

727,000

   

 


© Business Wire 2020
