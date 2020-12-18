Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q2 2020

Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc., has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first semester of 2020.

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 Figures in USD 12/31/2019 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,260,000 $ 1,619,000 $ 727,000 Accounts Receivable - Net 40,022,000 59,148,000 38,644,000 Accounts Receivable - Affiliates 2,221,000 451,000 396,000 Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax 232,000 239,000 157,000 Other Receivables 241,000 126,000 194,000 Inventories — net 81,916,000 67,467,000 62,962,000 Other current assets 4,395,000 9,182,000 11,512,000 Total current assets 130,287,000 138,232,000 114,592,000 Note Receivable — Affiliate 8,990,000 8,990,000 8,990,000 Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net 56,813,000 58,998,000 55,021,000 Goodwill 224,000 201,000 Deferred Financing Fees — Net 632,000 837,000 654,000 Other Long-Term Assets 6,405,000 28,000 227,000 Total $ 203,127,000 $ 207,309,000 $ 179,685,000 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt 2,478,000 2,477,000 2,479,000 Revolving credit facility 63,650,000 60,675,000 40,736,000 Trade Accounts Payable 14,775,000 21,520,000 20,905,000 Affiliates Payable 76,000 (3,176,000) (1,860,000) Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax 10,432,000 10,946,000 10,095,000 Income taxes payable 0 (1,905,000) (31,000) Total current liabilities 91,411,000 90,537,000 72,324,000 Long-Term Debt 12,626,000 13,990,000 11,543,000 Long-Term Obligations — Other 1,490,000 1,195,000 1,127,000 Deferred Revenue 501,000 169,000 Deferred Income Taxes 950,000 0 950,000 Total liabilities 106,978,000 105,891,000 85,944,000 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares 1,000 1,000 1,000 Additional paid-in capital 84,205,000 84,205,000 84,205,000 Investment in Parent (60,000,000) (60,000,000) (60,000,000) Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred (17,514,000) (17,514,000) (17,514,000) Retained earnings 86,699,000 92,101,000 84,365,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,993,000) (2,281,000) (1,993,000) Noncontrolling owner’s interest 4,751,000 4,906,000 4,677,000 Total shareholders' equity 96,149,000 101,418,000 93,741,000 TOTAL $ 203,127,000 $ 207,309,000 $ 179,685,000

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS As of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 Figures in USD 12/31/2019 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 Revenues: Net Sales $ 428,212,000 $ 228,830,000 $ 188,824,000 Cost of Sales 397,413,000 215,295,000 172,809,000 Gross Income 30,799,000 13,535,000 16,015,000 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 36,607,000 18,393,000 17,140,000 Operating Income (5,808,000) (4,858,000) (1,125,000) Other Expense: Interest — net (3,305,000) (1,697,000) (1,323,000) Other — net (143,000) 115,000 39,000 Total Other Expense (3,448,000) (1,582,000) (1,284,000) Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes (9,256,000) (6,440,000) (2,409,000) Provision for Income Taxes 919,000 (1,832,000) 0 Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations (10,175,000) (4,608,000) (2,409,000) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized 377,000 0 gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and $42,000 for 2019 and 2018, respectively Net Income (Loss) (9,798,000) (4,608,000) (2,409,000) Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (293,000) (138,000) (72,000) Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc. (9,505,000) (4,470,000) (2,337,000)

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Figures in USD June 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) (2,337,000) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Noncontrolling interest (72,000) Depreciation and amortization 4,193,000 Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable (125,000) Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash: (Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable 1,392,000 (Increase) decrease in inventories 18,954,000 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets (1,103,000) Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations (363,000) Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued expenses & amounts due to affiliates 5,292,000 Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 43,000 Total adjustments 28,211,000 net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,874,000 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,433,000) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - disposal 44,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,389,000) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility (22,913,000) Principal payments on long-term debt (1,105,000) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (24,018,000) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (533,000) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,260,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 727,000

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005682/en/