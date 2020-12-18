|
Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q2 2020
Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc., has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first semester of 2020.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019
|Figures in USD
|12/31/2019
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2020
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,260,000
$ 1,619,000
|Accounts Receivable - Net
40,022,000
59,148,000
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
2,221,000
|
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
232,000
239,000
|Other Receivables
241,000
|
|Inventories — net
81,916,000
67,467,000
|Other current assets
4,395,000
9,182,000
|Total current assets
|
130,287,000
|
|
|
138,232,000
|
|
|
114,592,000
|Note Receivable — Affiliate
8,990,000
8,990,000
|Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net
56,813,000
|
|Goodwill
224,000
|Deferred Financing Fees — Net
632,000
|
|Other Long-Term Assets
6,405,000
|
|Total
$ 203,127,000
$ 207,309,000
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
2,478,000
|
|Revolving credit facility
63,650,000
|
|Trade Accounts Payable
14,775,000
|
|Affiliates Payable
76,000
|
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
10,432,000
|
|Income taxes payable
0
|
|Total current liabilities
91,411,000
|
|Long-Term Debt
12,626,000
|
|Long-Term Obligations — Other
1,490,000
|
|Deferred Revenue
501,000
|
|Deferred Income Taxes
950,000
|
|Total liabilities
106,978,000
|
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares;
|issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
1,000
|
|Additional paid-in capital
84,205,000
|
|Investment in Parent
(60,000,000)
|
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value
|
|
|
|Retained earnings
86,699,000
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,993,000)
|
|Noncontrolling owner’s interest
4,751,000
|
|Total shareholders' equity
96,149,000
|
|TOTAL
$ 203,127,000
|
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|As of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019
|Figures in USD
|12/31/2019
|6/30/2019
|Revenues:
|Net Sales
$ 428,212,000
$ 228,830,000
|Cost of Sales
|
|
|Gross Income
|
|
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
|
|Operating Income
|
|
|Other Expense:
|Interest — net
|
|
|Other — net
|
|
|Total Other Expense
|
|
Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income
Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
|
|
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized
|
|gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|June 30, 2020
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
|
|
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
|
|
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
|
|
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
|
|
|Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued expenses & amounts due to affiliates
|
|
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
|
|
|
|Total adjustments
|
|
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|disposal
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility
|
|
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005682/en/
© Business Wire 2020
