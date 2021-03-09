Cambridge Mobile Telematics Partners With Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance to Launch Japan's First Large Scale Usage-based Insurance Program

Log in
03/09/2021 | 10:23am EST
Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Company Limited (Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance), a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, the largest P&C insurer in Japan, has launched a new usage-based insurance program for personal-line consumers in partnership with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the global leader in smartphone telematics. The program, called Tough Mimamoru Car Insurance Plus S, uses CMT’s DriveWell platform for measuring driver quality and for real-time crash detection and reconstruction.

The program comes with a 4% introductory discount and safe drivers can save up to 8% on their discount at renewal.

Alongside discounts for safe drivers, the program offers crash detection and roadside assistance services. In the event of an accident, the Tough Mimamoru Car Insurance Plus S app triggers an immediate alert depending on the severity of the crash. This can be a call to confirm driver’s safety, arranging for a towing service, or a request for ambulance dispatch. Telematics data is then used to support the claims handling process, accelerating resolution and payment.

The service is available for all car types and does not require any professional device installation. The program is based on CMT’s App+Tag solution, which connects the driver’s smartphone to an easy-to-install small, five-centimeter device.

With 65 programs globally and several million drivers, and over 17 million shipped Tags, CMT is the global leader in mobile telematics. Its DriveWell platform is used to measure driving quality and improve driver behavior, while its Claims Studio provides accurate crash detection and reconstruction for efficient claims processing.

"Our mission is to make drivers better and roads safer and we’re delighted to have worked for many years alongside Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance,” said Hari Balakrishnan, Co-founder and CTO of CMT. “Tough Mimamoru Car Insurance Plus S is an exciting new program that will provide a unique driver safety service combining our DriveWell and Claims Studio platforms to provide driver scoring and behavior change, as well as crash detection and claims filing assistance.”

“Through the development of this product, we aim to provide simple and convenient insurance to more customers, contributing to the creation of a community and society where everybody can enjoy peace of mind and feel safe.” said Yasuzo Kanasugi, President of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance.

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance has been working to develop telematics insurance to provide peace of mind for drivers since 2004, using solutions encompassing connected car, drive recorder programs and others.

About Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance:

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance has been working on the development of telematics automobile insurance aiming not only to provide peace of mind to "customers who have caused accidents" but also to provide added value of safety to "customers who have not caused accidents". In 2004, we launched Japan's first Pay As You Drive car insurance, and in 2018, we launched Japan's first Pay How You Drive car insurance utilizing connected cars. We provide many customers with support for safe driving and discounts on insurance premiums, as well as advanced claims handling services in the event of an accident. We are pleased to announce that we have developed a telematics insurance that utilizes CMT's solutions to provide peace of mind and safety to more customers.

About CMT:

At Cambridge Mobile Telematics, we show up every day to achieve one goal: to make the world's roads and drivers safer. Founded in 2010 based on MIT research, we are now the world's largest mobile telematics provider, powering 65 enterprise programs in more than 28 countries. Our technology serves several million drivers a day through our partnerships with leading insurers, rideshares, cellular carriers and car makers. We deliver cutting-edge technology to solve the most important problems facing mobility today and to improve road safety across the world. To learn more, visit www.cmtelematics.com


© Business Wire 2021
