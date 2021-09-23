Cambridge Savings Bank : Fuels The Ockers Company's Growth With $8 Million Credit Facility

Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and more than $5 billion in assets, announced that its Asset-Based Lending team has extended an $8 million credit facility to The Ockers Company, an information and communications technology reseller located in Brockton, Massachusetts.

After growing 40 percent in 2020, Ockers was seeking a new banking partner to help maintain their rapid expansion. With the recent development of TouchView Interactive, a new technology that offers collaborative panels to education institutions and businesses, Ockers will leverage CSB’s inventory lending solutions to support their new product launch, tactics for future acquisition opportunities, and the Company’s overall business development strategy.

“As a family-owned business, we prioritize forming dynamic relationships with our customers and our partners alike. From the moment we were introduced to Cambridge Savings Bank, their attentiveness and dedication to our Company’s vision made it clear that this would be a successful partnership,” said Jay Houser, President and CEO of The Ockers Company. “The customized lending solutions extended by CSB have afforded us the freedom to expand our business and make important strides towards our growth objectives.”

Originally coined an office equipment supplier in the 1920s, Ockers has spent the last century transforming their business to offer a variety of technology solutions to organizations nationwide. Most notably, they purchased all affiliate companies under the Ockers umbrella in 2009 and restructured to offer a diverse range of services to their customers.

“We are thrilled that The Ockers Company has trusted our Asset-Based Lending team to provide financial guidance as they look to exceed their impressive goals,” said Yvonne Kizner, Senior Vice President — Asset-Based Lending, Cambridge Savings Bank. “As part of our commitment to treating every customer like our only customer, we took the time to get to know Jay and his team and understand the ins and outs of their business to best identify how we could add value and deliver the appropriate solutions that would set Ockers up for success in 2021 and beyond.”

CSB’s commercial division is focused on serving the needs of their local communities and businesses, offering a full suite of Corporate Banking and Lending, Commercial Real Estate Lending, Treasury Management and Trade Services solutions. Cambridge Savings Bank is the bank you can trust to provide customized services to meet your business needs. To learn more about CSB’s custom solutions for commercial entities, please contact: kbroyles@cambridgesavings.com.

About Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with over $5 billion in assets. As a mutual bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust Massachusetts-based branch network and through digital banking solutions for commercial, small business and consumer customers. To learn more about how we can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, come meet us to help you make the most out of your banking relationship.

About The Ockers Company:

The Ockers Company is an all-encompassing information and communications technology reseller that excels at designing, installing, and supporting cost-effective solutions that optimize business performance. Ockers’ authorized service centers and certified technicians offer more than 700,000 computer related and communication technology products from over 3,800 of the world's leading hardware manufacturers and software publishers. Ockers’ primary markets include businesses of every type and size; educational institutions at every level; state and local governments plus various vertical industries including healthcare, financial and others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005100/en/