Cambridge Semantics : Appoints Brian D. Owen as Chief Executive Officer

Tech titan brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience building global enterprise B2B software companies resulting in significant business and shareholder value to Cambridge Semantics

Cambridge Semantics, the leading provider of modern, graph-driven data integration for the enterprise data fabric, today announces the appointment of Brian D. Owen as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Owen steps in to fill the role of Chuck Pieper, who had served a dual role as CEO and Chairman of the Board. Pieper will remain actively involved at Cambridge Semantics as Chairman of the Board.

Owen brings more than 30 years of operational experience driving corporate strategy, mission, and purpose, while fostering a culture of trust, responsibility, commitment, and innovation among employees, partners, and customers. He has overseen multiple financings, IPOs, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and numerous exits for multiple companies within the Software-as-a-Service and enterprise B2B markets.

“Cambridge Semantics is gaining significant momentum in the market, with the recent wins of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany) and other clients, and now is the opportune time for us to bring in an executive with a depth of market expertise and shareholder acumen,” said Chuck Pieper, Chairman of Cambridge Semantics. “We are incredibly proud to welcome Brian Owen to Cambridge Semantics. He is a seasoned technology executive who joins an extremely strong management team that we already have in place. His proven ability to lead data and analytics software companies to successful outcomes is exceptional. We are confident that CSI is poised for success and that he will lead us through our next stage of growth.”

Owen previously served in executive roles with leading enterprise technology companies, including r4 Technologies, SunGard, ORACLE Corporation, MapInfo and Computer Associates, among others. Owen earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Boston College and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Commenting on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Semantics, Brian Owen said, “I am delighted to join Chuck Pieper and the Cambridge Semantics team in this important role at a time of great opportunity for the company. The market for modern, graph-based data fabrics is exploding, and I look forward to working with the team to dramatically grow our customer base worldwide and to build on the vision to deliver breakthrough data integration and analytics solutions that help customers achieve more than they thought possible.”

Cambridge Semantics is best known for its award-winning Anzo and AnzoGraph graph-driven data integration platforms to connect and bring meaning to all enterprise data and enable virtually anyone in an organization – from skilled data scientists to novice business users – to develop analytics-ready data sets that combine any data from any system across the enterprise. Anzo and AnzoGraph drive digital transformation and enables deep business insights when an organization’s data is highly distributed, vastly siloed, complex, and when users want answers to unanticipated questions at speed and scale.

About Cambridge Semantics

Cambridge Semantics Inc is a modern, graph-driven data integration and analytics software company that enables seamless access to all enterprise data. Cambridge Semantics was recently recognized as a leader in Forrester Research’s Enterprise Data Fabric Wave.

The company delivers products and solutions that enable IT departments and business users across Life Sciences, Healthcare, Financial Services, Government, Manufacturing, and other industries to accelerate data delivery and to provide meaningful insights across the organization at speed and scale.

Cambridge Semantics is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information visit www.cambridgesemantics.com

