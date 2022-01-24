Cameron Communications announces fiber broadband expansion project to serve Westlake, LA

Southwest Louisiana expansion project is American Broadband’s latest growth initiative

WESTLAKE, La., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameron Communications, a subsidiary of American Broadband Holding Company, today announced its next stage of growth with the expansion of its high-speed fiber-optic broadband network to serve the community of Westlake, Louisiana. A leading provider of broadband access in rural markets throughout southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, Cameron Communications’ fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) buildout will serve residential and business customers in Westlake later this year.



Cameron Communications’ fiber backbone offering provides up to 1 Gbps of high-speed internet services beneficial for e-commerce, data transmission and teleconferencing, as well as virtual and distance learning that are increasingly being integrated into daily life.

“We believe everyone should have access to quality and reliable internet service and are excited to provide the Westlake community with an offering that brings the future of communications and entertainment into their homes and businesses,” said Bruce Petry, general manager of Cameron Communications.

Petry said when the expansion is complete, Westlake customers will have the ability to download rich content on one device while streaming on another due to increased download and upload speeds. Business services will include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings, and more. Additionally, Cameron Communications customers will be able to bundle their Internet with cable TV and phone services for cost savings.

Petry also emphasized customers in Westlake will benefit from the same level of customer service and support Cameron Communications has provided to neighboring communities in Carlyss, Moss Bluff, Grand Lake and Hackberry, Louisiana, among others, for years.

“We understand the needs of Westlake customers because we have decades of expertise serving this region of the state and navigating the challenges that come with it,” Petry said. “We are committed to bringing the same high-level of community involvement and dedication to Westlake that all of our customers in southwest Louisiana have come to expect from us over the years.”

Cameron Communities’ planned growth in Westlake is part of American Broadband’s larger expansion efforts in rural communities throughout the country.

According to Chris Eldredge, CEO of American Broadband, in addition to important infrastructure funding to expand broadband, the Company is pursuing growth through organic expansion, as well as acquisition initiatives.

“Having reliable, high-speed internet service is essential for all Americans, and we strive to be the premier broadband service provider to rural communities throughout the country,” Eldredge said. “We are proud to provide these critical services to rural American communities, and we are aggressively accelerating into our company’s next phase of growth through continuous investment in our rapidly growing fiber network and services.”

About American Broadband Holding Company

American Broadband is one of the leading providers of broadband in America. The company provides broadband services, phone access lines and video to customers in communities located in Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. The Company’s operating brands include American Broadband, Cameron Communications and TelAlaska. American Broadband partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services and by contributing to and supporting new business activity and job growth. American Broadband retains local management and staff at each of its local operations to ensure continued superior levels of service to our customers. More information about the Company can be found at www.americanbroadband.com.

American Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania Capital Partners.

