Cameroon Transport Sector Development Project - P150999

The development objectives of Transport Sector Development Project for Cameroon are to: (a) strengthen transport planning; (b) improve transport efficiency and safety on the Babadjou-Bamenda section of the Yaounde - Bamenda transport corridor; and (c) enhance safety and security at selected airports. This project has four component. 1) The first component, Transport Planning and Capacity Building, aims at strengthening the capacity of the public sector...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More