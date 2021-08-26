Camfil Canada Launches Clean Air Canada Website - Site Provides Insights On Air Quality, Air Filtration, And Related Topics.

Toronto, Canada , Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Canada Announces Launch of New Educational Website to Create Clean Air Awareness Across Canada

Camfil Canada’s new website will educate the public on the importance of air quality and what can be done to improve it.

Camfil, an international leader in air filtration manufacturing and engineering, has announced the launch of a new website targeted towards the Canadian market. The website will provide educational blogs on areas related to pollution, air quality, and air filtration.





With Canadians spending 90% or more of their time indoors on average and indoor air being up to fifty times more polluted than outdoor air, indoor air quality (IAQ) is a critical public health issue. Additionally, polluted indoor air disrupts industrial processes by disrupting sensitive manufacturing equipment and diminishing the quality of the end product.

Camfil is a leading authority in the air filtration industry, known for its premium air filtration solutions for the residential, commercial, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Camfil has made significant contributions to frontline essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, engineering new, specialized equipment to address critical problems in the healthcare industry.

“Camfil Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of our own blog site! I’m so excited to be a part of this initiative and to share helpful information about air filtration and insights into air quality challenges we face today,” says Holly Gardner, Marketing Assistant at Camfil Canada, “We invite you to check out our content and to get in touch to join the clean air conversation.”

“The need and concern for clean air has never been higher and Camfil is the leader in clean air solutions. We are confident the information published on our blog will help support our company vision of making Clean Air a human right,” comments Darrell Cain, Camfil Canada’s Managing Director. “Just like clean water’ while covering current events and changes in the air filtration market that affect our customers.”

Experts from Camfil Canada have published several articles on topics related to:



Air filter testing

Air filtration for airports

Air filtration for commercial buildings

Air filtration for retail spaces

Air filtration for hospitals and healthcare facilities

Air filtration for the life sciences industry

Air filtration for HVAC systems

HEPA filtration

New Canada air filtration news and educational resources will be released on a weekly basis.

Camfil Canada's new educational resource website can be found at: https://cleanair.camfil.ca



About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil Canada can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at https://www.camfil.com/en-ca/

