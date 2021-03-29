Camio : Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification Under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

Camio real-time video search interfaces with LenelS2’s OnGuard access control security system

Camio, the real-time video search engine, today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2™ OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Camio interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system and connects LenelS2 readers to real-time video search that automatically detects unauthorized access by tailgating using existing cameras.

“Camio has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. Camio enables LenelS2 customers to use their existing cameras to detect tailgating security breaches,” said John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management, LenelS2. “The automated dashboards and alerts will help our customers identify threats from unauthorized entries in near real time for immediate intervention. We look forward to Camio’s continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program.”

“Lenel’s OAAP certification will bring the speed and accuracy of real-time video search to thousands of customers,” states Carter Maslan, CEO and Co-founder of Camio. “Camio and LenelS2 share a commitment to open security solutions that turn data into actionable insights. The Camio Gateway connects existing readers and cameras to state-of-the-art artificial intelligence or AI that visually verifies tailgating, forced open and entry ajar events.”

Camio puts existing cameras to work to understand the problems that warrant human attention. Using AI, Camio turns standard 2D cameras into 3D sensors that track and analyze movement — without the cost and complexity of installing specialized hardware. Camio learns continuously to expedite video review for 50 times greater efficiency via 90% fewer false positives and five times faster search.

About Camio

Founded by former Google executives, Camio transforms any existing network camera into an intelligent and secure video monitoring platform in a matter of hours, with real-time search, automatic alerts and unlimited storage. Organizations of all sizes are putting cameras to work to understand the problems that warrant human attention for more efficient, accurate and cost-effective security solutions. Camio currently provides real-time video search for manufacturing, logistics operations, multi-property management, healthcare, retail, and educational institutions across 35 time zones. For more information, visit camio.com.

