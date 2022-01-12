Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Camp Corral Expands 2022 Summer Camp Programs for Children of Wounded Warriors

01/12/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In-person camps span 14 states, complementing virtual peer support networks for the nation's military-connected children and families

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Corral, a leading provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes, today announced the dates of its annual summer camp programming, which has expanded to provide 40% more campers in 2022 with opportunities to gain respite, create peer connections, strengthen self-confidence, and reinforce coping skills tailored to the unique challenges military children face every day. 

The nonprofit's free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences empower children with similar backgrounds to bond and form special connections through activities such as canoeing, rock climbing, and ziplining. Additionally, after a successful launch in 2021, Camp Corral is doubling the number of family camp programs it will host in 2022. These all-inclusive retreats provide each family member with new and values-oriented experiences that help build connection within the family unit and create lifelong memories. 

"Our programs allow these young heroes to thrive throughout a week of fun and developmental experiences apart from the day-to-day challenges they face as children of wounded or disabled military families," said Lori Noonan, Chief Operating Officer at Camp Corral. "We look forward to serving more of our nation's military-connected children and families in the year ahead."

Camp Corral will begin accepting applications for its 2022 summer camp programs on Feb. 1, 2022. Applications will close once a session is full or one month before the first day of the camp. To qualify, children must be between the ages of 8 and 15 on the first day of camp. For a list of 2022 summer camp dates and locations, visit www.campcorral.org/camps

For children unable to attend a camp in person, Camp Corral offers virtual enrichment and peer network programs to deliver support tailored to the unique experiences of the nation's most vulnerable military children. For additional information, visit www.campcorral.org/our-programs.

About Camp Corral

Camp Corral is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes. Since its inception in 2011, Camp Corral has served nearly 29,000 children from every state in the nation with resilience-based programs focused upon the unique attributes and challenges shared by military-connected children across the country. For more information, visit www.campcorral.org

###

Media Contact:

Anthony Popiel
Dalton Agency on behalf of Camp Corral
apopiel@daltonagency.com
301-787-4807

---
Mellisa Soehono
Dalton Agency on behalf of Camp Corral
msoehono@daltonagency.com
904-304-4651

Related Files

Camp Corral_Press Release_2022 Camps_FINAL_1-12-22.pdf

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
02:16pNEOENERGIA S A : Institute reviews projects carried out in 2021
PU
02:16pHUD Announces $14 Million Loan Guarantee to Palm Beach to Help Businesses Grow and Create Jobs
PU
02:16pALCON : 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
02:16pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Ryan Spradling joins JLL's West Coast industrial capital markets team
PU
02:16pTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Financial Result Updates
PU
02:16pGinnie Mae and the Securitization of Federally Guaranteed Mortgages
PU
02:16pGov. Justice announces Nucor to make largest investment in West Virginia history
PU
02:16pSWK : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
02:16pSummary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions by Federal Reserve District January 12
PU
02:16pEUROPCAR MOBILITY : New set up for the Europcar Mobility Group's executive committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS