Camp Southern Ground Celebrates Grand Opening of New Aquatics Center, Pump Track, and Solar Field

Atlanta, Georgia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Southern Ground, the multi-mission nonprofit founded by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown, has officially opened their new aquatics center, bicycle pump track, and solar energy field. A ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the grand opening, after which over 60 guests enjoyed tours of Camp Southern Ground’s state-of-the-art facilities and campus.

Made possible by a generous donation from the Weiss family’s DAYLO Foundation and support from Jeff and Bonnie Giglio, the DAYLO Aquatics Center consists of a one-acre pool deck featuring two large zero-entry pools and three buildings – a 1,500-square-foot pavilion, a 400-square-foot pump house, and a 3,000-square-foot pool house with restrooms, locker rooms and a commercial laundry facility. Beautifully designed by Jefferson Browne Gresham Architects and constructed by New South Construction, this project was comprised of support and donations from numerous organizations, including key partners Shawn Still, Olympic Pool Plastering and Eric Brooks, Innovative Pool & Spa. Additional support was provided by the Georgia Pool & Hot Tub Alliance board and many of its members.

The SunEnergy1 Solar Field, donated by solar energy supplier and developer SunEnergy1, is a 100% clean, renewable energy source. Currently featuring 1,700 solar panels, each installed by NEI Energy, the field will ultimately grow to five acres with a generation capacity of 1MW. In addition to providing long-term savings, solar fields help reduce air pollution, water usage, and reliance on natural gas for electricity production.

Sponsored by the Sperling family in honor of their mother, the Dorothy C. Sperling Pump Track honors the legacy of an inspirational special educator, advocator, and philanthropist. Consisting of a circuit of meaningfully connected rollers and banked turns, this innovative sports facility, along with adaptive bicycles and qualified staff, will provide kids of varying abilities both fun and the opportunity to learn new skills.

“We are honored to showcase these three amazing facilities, none of which would have been possible without the generosity and support of our loyal friends and partners,” said Camp Southern Ground CEO Mike Dobbs. “On behalf of all of us at Camp Southern Ground, we are humbled to be a part of something much bigger than ourselves, something that is impacting kids and veterans in truly life altering ways.”

Future Camp Southern Ground growth includes a Campus Center with indoor recreation, performing stages, rock climbing, a weight room, flex space for arts/music and meeting space, and a Residential Village, which will increase the capacity to serve youth and veterans substantially.

Currently serving veterans with two Warrior programs a month, Camp Southern Ground opens for summer camp on June 6, 2021. To learn more, please visit https://CampSouthernGround.org.

About Camp Southern Ground

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids from varied socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions. Children with autism spectrum disorder, learning and attention issues and social or emotional challenges come together with typically developing children and children of military servicemembers to participate in programs that challenge, educate, and inspire.

For the remainder of the year, Camp Southern Ground’s two veteran programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, help veterans find community, direction, purpose and healing during—and even long after—their transition back to civilian life. Both programs, provided at no cost to participants, start with a high-intensity week at Camp Southern Ground. For more information, visit https://CampSouthernGround.org.

