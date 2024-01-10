Campari: financing of Courvoisier completed

Campari announced on Wednesday that it had successfully completed two private placements, for a total of 1.2 billion euros, to finance the acquisition of the Courvoisier cognac brand.



Under an accelerated procedure, the Italian spirits group said it had put some 650 million euros worth of new ordinary shares on the market, based on a unit price of 9.33 euros.



This price represents a discount of around 6% to last night's closing price.



The second operation enabled the company to raise an additional 550 million euros in the form of an unsecured convertible bond issue maturing in 2029, which will have a dilutive effect of 3.8% at the time of conversion.



Taking into account the dilution linked to the placement of new shares, estimated at 5.6%, existing shareholders should therefore find themselves diluted by more than 8% following these two financing operations.



In the wake of these announcements, the share fell by more than 5% on Wednesday morning on the Milan Stock Exchange, posting the biggest drop in the benchmark MIB index.



One of the positive elements of Campari's financing structure concerns the Group's debt, which will not increase excessively after this transforming acquisition", stresses a trader.



