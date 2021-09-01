Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Campbell Soup forecasts full-year profit below estimates

09/01/2021 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tins of Campbell's Tomato Soup are seen on a supermarket shelf in Seattle

(Reuters) -Campbell Soup Co forecast fiscal 2022 earnings below market estimates on Wednesday, as higher packaging, ingredients and transportation expenses eat into its profit margins.

Packaged foods makers have been wrestling with higher costs of ingredients such as wheat, edible oils and corn, while also spending heavily on freight to ease the strain on their supply chains due to the pandemic.

Campbell expects net sales to decline as much as 2% in fiscal 2022, higher than analysts' estimate of a nearly 1% fall.

The Prego pasta sauces and Cape Cod potato chips maker expects adjusted earnings between $2.75 and $2.85 per share for fiscal 2022, compared with market estimates of $2.87, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aGain in futures set S&P 500 for new high ahead of data
RE
07:30aDidi and JD.com workers get unions in watershed moment for China's tech sector
RE
07:30aNew era for Afghanistan starts with long queues, rising prices
RE
07:29aItaly's former prime minister silvio berlusconi admitted to san raffaele hospital in milan - party source
RE
07:29aEuro holds near one-month high after inflation jolt
RE
07:28aOil price firms before OPEC+ policy meeting
RE
07:27aInsurers may take $18 billion hit from Hurricane Ida - industry experts
RE
07:25aCopper falls from two-week highs as factory activity slows
RE
07:24aEuro holds near one-month high after inflation jolt
RE
07:23aCampbell Soup forecasts full-year profit below estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
4Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
5Shares shrug off growth worries

HOT NEWS