Camposol Holding PLC Invitation to the Presentation of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Camposol Holding PLC will announce the results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 31, 2021. In connection with the release, a telephone conference will be held at 4:00 p.m. (Lima) as described below.

In connection with the earnings release Samuel Dyer Coriat, CEO, and Andrés Colichón Sas, CFO, will host a conference call presentation and a Q&A session at 4:00 p.m. (Lima).

To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers:

London, UK Local +0800 028 8438

US/Canada International +1 409 981 0728

Zurich, Switzerland, Local +044 580 1733

Oslo, Norway, Local +47 8001 6162

Colombia, National Free Phone +01 800 518 5094

Chile, National Free Phone +56 800 914 686

Peru, National Free Phone +51 0800 71470

Participants will be asked for their name and conference ID.

The Camposol conference ID is: 5478865

Audio access for the meeting is available by dialing the above-mentioned numbers.

To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call, please use:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nytivu4n

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configuration well ahead of the telephone conference commencement.

For further information, please contact:

Andrés Colichón Sas, Finance Director

acolichon@camposol.com.pe

Milagritos Olivero, Administration and Finance Officer

molivero@camposol.com.pe

Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171

About CAMPOSOL

Camposol is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. It has operations in Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay, commercial offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, trusting relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries. It is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes and mandarins, among others.

Camposol is a vertically integrated company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared-value for all of its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP, OHSAS, ISO 14001, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others.

To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe