Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Camposol Holding PLC reports fourth quarter and non-audited full year 2020 financial preliminary results

04/07/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Camposol Holding PLC will announce the results for the fourth quarter and non-audited full year 2020 financial preliminary results on Wednesday, April 07, 2021.

The presentation will be published at 6:00 p.m. (Lima) and will be available on the Company's website.


For further information, please contact:

Andrés Colichón Sas, Finance Director

acolichon@camposol.com.pe

Milagritos Olivero, Administration and Finance Officer

molivero@camposol.com.pe

Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171


About CAMPOSOL

Camposol is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. It has operations in Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay, commercial offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, trusting relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries. It is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes and mandarins, among others.

Camposol is a vertically integrated company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all of its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP, OHSAS, ISO 14001, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others.

To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pPETRO RIO S A  : Notice to the market - march 2021 operational data
PU
05:50pAurania Resources Announces Closing of C$1.25M Private Placement
NE
05:50pFresh Promise Foods Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split and Name Change
NE
05:49pJABIL  : Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 1.700% Senior Notes Due 2026
BU
05:48pMENE  : Menē Inc. Announces Closing of Debt Retirement
AQ
05:47pPREMIER GOLD MINES  : Equinox Gold Completes Acquisition of Premier Gold Mines, i-80 Gold Created
AQ
05:47pAMYRIS  : Announces Proposed Public Offering (Secondary And Primary) Of Common Stock
PR
05:47pEldorado Gold Completes Acquisition of QMX Gold
GL
05:46pADDLIFE  : expands into a new segment by acquiring Vision Ophthalmology Group, with a turnover of around SEK 700 million
AQ
05:46pBlue Shield of California Adds MemorialCare to Trio's Orange County Network
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed divided on inflation
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
4BP PLC : ANALYSIS: High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ