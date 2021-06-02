CampusLogic : Hosts Shift Summit, The Student Financial Success Conference

Inaugural event to tackle the #1 barrier to enrollment and completion: financial friction

Shift Summit, the Student Financial Success conference for higher ed leaders, begins Tuesday, June 8, 2021 and runs through June 10. The virtual event focuses on driving higher education institutions to adopt Student Financial Success. This innovative, proven model has already streamlined the financial aid journey for millions of students across hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide.

Shift Summit will be hosted entirely online and features both live and on-demand sessions for an attendee-centric experience. All Shift Summit sessions will be available on-demand for attendees through September.

The event highlights dozens of speakers, a high-profile keynote series, actionable breakout groups and professional development opportunities.

Explore pathways to increased retention with Achieve Atlanta during “They Got into Your School. Student Financial Success Keeps Them There: Effective Models for Accelerating Retention Rates.”

Dive into higher ed’s regional challenges with The Birds of a Feather series, where higher ed pros will meet, connect and explore specific, regional challenges they face at their institutions.

Join NPR’s Elissa Nadworny as she moderates a thoughtful panel discussion on the emergent emergency aid crisis and what it means for students and schools.

Get inspired by keynote sessions from New York Times best-selling authors Wes Moore; The Other Wes Moore, Greg McKeown; Essentialism and Tara Westover; Educated.

“A tremendous amount of thoughtful planning and work has gone into Shift Summit,” said Chris Chumley, COO at CampusLogic. “Attendees from across America are joining us virtually to experience what’s possible when you refuse to accept the status quo in an industry calling for change. Student Financial Success has already improved the lives of millions of students, and we’re eager to continue advancing that mission at Shift Summit.”

Throughout the event, attendees will discover three core principles that define Student Financial Success and learn how to apply them. The principles are: Cut Through Complexity, Unlock Every Dollar and Chart Personal Paths. Together, these key values break through financial barriers, which are the largest roadblock standing between students and degree completion.

“No student should be forced to leave school due to financial friction,” Chumley continued. “By the end of Shift Summit, every higher education leader who attends Shift will feel both inspired and armed with the necessary resources to see that vision through at their institutions.”

CampusLogic customers are also invited to CampusLogic University (CLU) on Friday, June 11, 2021. The customer-only seminar will walk through new features and client best practices.

To register for Shift Summit, visit https://www.shifthighered.com/.

About CampusLogic

CampusLogic delivers SaaS technology that helps colleges and universities remove barriers in the financial aid process. The company currently helps more than 750 schools increase enrollment, retention and graduation rates with the most comprehensive suite of student financial success products. The CampusLogic platform includes a net price calculator, complete scholarship management, personalized digital communications, simplified financial aid verification, 24x7 personalized virtual advising, tuition and scholarship crowdfunding, and integrated data visualizations. CampusLogic has received multiple awards, which include the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Education Technology Insights Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider.

About Shift Summit

Shift Summit brings together higher education experts to address the most pressing challenges facing colleges and universities today. The virtual conference is the connection point for leaders in higher ed to drive innovation, discuss challenges, and recognize achievements with one goal in mind: Help more students earn their degrees. Financial barriers are the #1 blocker standing between students and their diplomas. The Summit will provide attendees with actionable steps to end the complicated financing journey and eliminate the debt without degree crisis. To learn more about the three-day event, visit https://www.shifthighered.com/.

