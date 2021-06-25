CampusLogic :'s VirtualAdvisor Honored with Two SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Overall EdTech Solution and Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in EdTech

VirtualAdvisor was selected from hundreds of entrants across 42 education technology categories

CampusLogic, higher education's leader in Student Financial Success, today announced that its industry-leading VirtualAdvisor software has earned two SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Overall Education Technology Solution and Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Education Technology.

VirtualAdvisor is the only AI-powered virtual assistant in higher ed that supports personalized, student-centric conversations thanks to seamless integrations with CRM, SIS and ERP systems. The solution gives colleges and universities visibility into personalized advising efforts and empowers students to get their financial aid, enrollment, and admissions questions answered 24/7 in more than 60 languages. With the use of AI-driven sentiment analysis, VirtualAdvisor understands student satisfaction and offers unparalleled support, especially when compared to a standard college chatbot.

Human financial aid advisors are alerted to step in when in-person intervention with a student is necessary. VirtualAdvisor intuitively gives thoughtful, actionable nudges that drive financial aid completion of required steps toward successful enrollment.

"Basic bots aren't helping students traverse the number one barrier to a higher ed degree: financial friction,” said Chris Chumley, CampusLogic’s COO. “That's the problem we sought to overcome when we created this powerful tool. We can help more students get the funding they need for college minus the complexity that typically plagues the enrollment and financial aid processes. I am thrilled that we have won these designations, and we are in great company with the other winners of this year's CODiE Awards."

Widely considered to be the software and information sector's premier awards, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association, which serves as the principal trade association for the digital content, education, media and software industries.

For the past 36 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards have served as the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program and has recognized thousands of business technology and education companies, products and services for excellence and innovation. All nominated products are reviewed by a team of expert judges, which include industry executives, analysts, media outlet representatives, bloggers, investors and educators and administrators. Judging criteria is category specific.

"VirtualAdvisor is an incredible enterprise-wide tool for students and staff alike," said Allison Duquette, CampusLogic's CRO. "When your mission is helping schools change lives, having a solution that supports a positive student experience and eases staff strains is truly transformative. This is a testament to the need for an improved experience on both ends of the spectrum, and this award is a great reminder that the higher ed industry is hungry for innovation that supports Student Financial Success."

About CampusLogic

CampusLogic delivers SaaS technology that helps hundreds of colleges and universities remove barriers in the financial aid process. A team of dedicated Student Financial Success professionals work with more than 750 schools to increase enrollment, retention and graduation rates with the most comprehensive suite of student financial success products. The CampusLogic platform includes a net price calculator, complete scholarship management, personalized digital communications, simplified financial aid verification, 24x7 personalized virtual advising, tuition and scholarship emergency funding, and integrated data visualizations. CampusLogic has received multiple awards, which include the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, previous SIIA CODiE Awards, and Education Technology Insights Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider. To learn more about CampusLogic, visit https://www.campuslogic.com/

