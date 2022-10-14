Can Alex Jones beat a billion-dollar penalty?

A Connecticut jury slapped Jones and the parent company of his Infowars website with the penalty this week after he was found guilty of spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre was staged.

Jones says he will appeal the amount and use the recent bankruptcy of his company to avoid paying.

But Reuters correspondent Jack Queen, who's been covering the case, says bankruptcy protection will only go so far.

"The plaintiffs will likely be able to continue to pursue these judgements after the bankruptcy because they involved intentional infliction of harm, and bankruptcy courts pretty routinely rule that those are not to be discharged in bankruptcy alone. And so that would allow the parents to go after Jones' wages, put liens on his properties, things like that - even after the bankruptcy is concluded."

Jones could also ask a judge or appeals court to reduce the verdict on the grounds that it is excessive - another argument that Queen says will fall flat given Jones' behavior of repeatedly violating court orders, claiming the trial was a sham and erupting into a tirade against "liberals" during his testimony.

"And so the sum total of that would make it really, really hard for him to now go to a court and say, 'Ok, now let's be reasonable here,' because objectively he has not been reasonable at all throughout these entire proceedings, and according to every observer I spoke to has been clearly treating the whole thing with contempt."

Infowars' finances are not public, but according to trial testimony the site brought in revenue of at least $165 million between 2016 and 2018. One economist estimated that Jones is personally worth between $135 million and $270 million.

But while it's unclear whether Jones or any of his companies even have a billion dollars to pay, attorneys for the families remain undaunted.

"While it's going to take a lot of work, these families are very confident that they are going to get every cent that they can, and it will be a substantial sum of money: his personal wealth and the assets of his media company - all of it's on the table."