Can Russia pay its creditors, and what happens if not?

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia is due to pay $117 million in
interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds on Wednesday
- the first such payments since its invasion of Ukraine which
sparked a raft of sanctions from Western capitals and
countermeasures from Moscow.
Russia's finance ministry said on Monday it had sent an
order to a correspondent bank for the payment of coupons on
eurobonds amounting to $117.2 million which are due on
Wednesday.
The diplomatic standoff and economic curbs have sparked
questions over whether and how Russia will make the payment,
raising the spectre of its first major external debt default
since 1917, when Bolsheviks failed to recognise Tsarist debt in
the wake of the revolution.
Here is what we know and do not know about Russia's debt and
its repayment:
HOW MUCH DOES RUSSIA OWE IN HARD CURRENCY BONDS?
Russia has 15 international bonds with a face value of
around $40 billion outstanding, around half of them held by
international investors.
The coupons on March 16 are the first of several, with
another $615 million due over the rest of the month.
The first principal payment is due on April 4
when a $2 billion bond matures.
The bonds themselves have been issued with a mix of terms
and indentures. Bonds sold after Russia was sanctioned over its
2014 annexation of Crimea contain a provision for alternative
currency payments. For bonds listed after 2018, the rouble is
listed as an alternative currency option.
The bonds linked to Wednesday's coupon payment were listed
in 2013 and are to be paid in U.S. dollars, with Citi as
the paying agent.
Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday that if the payments were done
in roubles, it would constitute a sovereign default if not
corrected after a 30-day grace period.
According to the bonds' prospectus, payment in other
currency would only be effective after the recipients exchange
that currency amount for dollars, and at the dollar amount
recoverable in the open market.
Citi declined to comment.
WILL MOSCOW PAY?
Sanctions have been biting hard, especially the freezing of
the central bank currency reserves, with Moscow initially
balking at the prospect of sending scarce hard currency to
foreign investors.
A presidential decree on March 5 announced that Russian
debtors have the right to pay foreign creditors in roubles and
by putting their funds in a Type C account at the national
depository. However, the central bank and finance ministry can
make exceptions.
Subsequent statements have been more nuanced and seemingly
allow hard currency payments. The finance ministry said in a
statement https://minfin.gov.ru/ru/press-center/?id_4=37805-utverzhden_vremennyi_poryadok_ispolneniya_gosudarstvennykh_dolgovykh_obyazatelstv_rossiiskoi_federatsii_v_inostrannoi_valyute
on Monday that it had approved a temporary procedure to make FX
payments and that Russia would fulfil obligations "in a timely
manner and in full."
However, if foreign banks fail to execute the payments,
Russia could withdraw the funds and pay them in roubles into an
account at the national depository.
WILL INVESTORS BE ABLE TO RECEIVE THE MONEY?
Sanctions from both sides mean it has become more
complicated for Russia to transfer the funds, but also for
foreign investors to receive them.
The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued
general license https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/126/russia_gl9a.pdf
9A on March 2 which authorizes transactions for U.S. persons
with regards to "the receipt of interest, dividend, or maturity
payments in connection with debt or equity" issued by Russia's
finance ministry, central bank or national wealth fund. However,
that exemption runs out on May 25 with Russia due to pay nearly
$2 billion on its external sovereign bonds after that deadline
and until year-end.
WHAT IS THE PROSPECT OF A RUSSIAN DEFAULT?
A Russian external debt default seemed unthinkable with its
international bonds trading above par until well into February.
Harsh sanctions have changed all that and now bonds hover at
distressed levels, some barely at a tenth of their face value.
Most payments due - like the one on Wednesday - have a
30-day grace period during which Russia has time to make the
payment. Some issues have a 15-day grace period. Unlike some of
Russia's other external bonds, which have alternative payment
provisions in the small print, the coupons due on Wednesday have
to be paid in U.S. dollars.
Failure to pay them in full or paying in another currency
would lead to a default by the end of the grace period,
according to analysts.
WHAT WOULD BE THE CONSEQUENCES OF A DEFAULT?
Countries in default have no access to international capital
markets, though given current restrictions, Russia is shut out
of markets anyway.
However, a default could have consequences far and wide.
It could trigger Russian debt default insurance policies
known as Credit Default Swaps (CDS) that investors take out for
this kind of situation. Investment bank JPMorgan estimates there
are roughly $6 billion worth of outstanding CDS that would need
to be paid out.
Furthermore, it is not just international asset managers who
are exposed to Russia's external debt. "Many Russian investors
bought this paper via their accounts in Western banks," said
Evgeny Suvorov, Russia-based economist at CentroCredit Bank.
"There is a large suspicion that it's specifically Russian
investors that are the main bondholders of sovereign external
debt."
Russian banks could also be in trouble with the bonds making
up part of their capital buffers.
Being under the jurisdiction of a defaulted sovereign adds
to pressure on Russian corporates, which have frequently used
international capital markets to raise financing and have nearly
$100 billion in hard currency bonds outstanding.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Nick Macfie)