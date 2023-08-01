STORY: Can Donald Trump use political donations to pay for his legal defense?

Trump's leadership PAC - the Save America committee - said it spent more than $21 million on legal fees in the first half of 2023...

as the former president faces state and federal indictments and a host of investigations.

U.S. campaign finance law is clear - you can't use campaign money for personal expenses.

But PAC money is a grey area.

Trump established the Save America PAC in the days after the 2020 presidential election.

Fundraising groups like it are known as leadership PACs - or political action committees.

They raise money from donors to support political campaigns in the U.S.

But leadership PACs aren't allowed to directly fund their own candidate's campaign.

The funding has generally been used to cover administrative expenses like travel, political consulting and polling.

So, can leadership PACs be used to pay legal fees?

The answer is tricky, according to campaign finance experts.

Candidates can't use campaign money on personal legal expenses -

But the U.S. Federal Election Commission, which enforces campaign finance law, hasn't clarified whether that ban applies to leadership PACs.

Also - many of the investigations involving Trump relate to his conduct as president and as a political candidate...

so some experts argue that covering his legal fees could be considered beneficial to his presidential campaign.

Trump's team would most likely argue his criminal defense is separate from his campaign.

A Trump spokesman said the legal payments were made in "accordance with the law and upon the advice of counsel."