|
Can central bank communication help to stabilise inflation expectations?
Working Paper Series
Alexander Jung, Patrick Kühl Can central bank communication help to stabilise inflation expectations?
No 2547 / May 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
This paper examines whether central bank communication stabilises euro area inflation expectations through the information and news channel. A novelty of the study is its use of data from Google Analytics on ECB website traffic as proxy for visitors' attention to its communication. We conduct several econometric tests with daily data to measure the impact of ECB communication on the information demand of the public and ultimately on inflation expectations. Overall, this study shows that website attention, as captured by search volumes of visitors, influences euro area inflation expectations. We find that increased website attention contributes to narrowing the gap between market-based forecasts and (the mean of) longer-term professional inflation expectations. Our findings add to the theoretical evidence on the existence of an information and news channel.
JEL Codes: C20, D80, E52, E58, G14
Keywords: website attention, high-frequency identification, forward guidance, information demand, information and news channel.
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2547 / May 2021
|
1
NON-TECHNICAL SUMMARY
Over the last decades, central banks around the world have increasingly used public communication to support their policy goals including the stabilisation of inflation expectations. This undertaking was greatly facilitated by an Internet revolution providing central banks with new means to communicate monetary policy messages to a wide range of audiences, while allowing the public a better access to central bank information. Many studies find that information provided by central banks is a key driver of inflation expectations. There is, however, a debate about whether the success of central banks to stabilise inflation close to target has made economic actors less attentive to news. To address this issue, we examine whether website attention of visitors - mainly professionals such as market participants, analysts, wire services, journalists (but may also include the general public) - to ECB communication has increased over time, and whether this has helped to stabilise euro area inflation expectations.
According to theoretical models, the expectation formation process proceeds in two stages: before the central bank communication, when people form expectations based on atheoretical beliefs; and after the communication, when the central bank credibly announces its monetary policy, people must incorporate this news in their expectation model. This setting allows detecting announcement effects through the information channel (updating of beliefs) or the news channel (change in the number of informed subjects) or both. The empirical measurement of the transmission is facilitated by the provision of clear information about central banks' policy objectives, the economic outlook, and possibly the likely path for future monetary policy decisions. Especially communication at press conferences contains helpful information about current and future interest rate decisions and may increase media coverage.
This paper examines whether central bank communication stabilises euro area inflation expectations through the information and news channel. Overall, this study shows that website attention, as captured by search volumes of visitors, influences euro area inflation expectations. We find that increased website attention contributes to narrowing the gap between market-based forecasts and (the mean of) longer-term professional inflation expectations. Our findings add to the theoretical evidence on the existence of an information and news channel. In terms of methodology, a high frequency identification (HFI) is at the core of the econometric analysis. It explains (daily) movements in search activities on press conference days by coinciding (high-frequency) monetary policy shocks and controls. The HFI method has received particular attention in studies using financial asset prices that
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2547 / May 2021
|
2
aim at disentangling the causal impact of monetary policy communication on financial asset prices. Applications of HFI in the field of monetary policy communication and media are scant, however.
A novelty of the study is its use of daily data from Google Analytics on ECB website traffic as proxy for visitors' attention to its communication. Search activity, as measured by Unique Page Views, captures information demand of website visitors on monetary policy news. Google Analytics is a tool that tracks website traffic and provides statistics about website visits and search activity by users in real time. The new data set covers search activities by the general public during 2008 and 2017 for the ECB website and three of its subsections (namely media news, monetary policy news and news related to research and publications). Because previous studies on media attention measure the information supply derived from newspapers or TV, they only allow inference about whether agents were actively looking for the respective information, if information demand and supply are equal. Our approach based on search volumes of visitors is more targeted than supply-based approaches, since the proxy for information on demand captures the deliberate decision of agents to obtain more (or less) information on the ECB's monetary policy. We show that the public's information demand for monetary news is driven by the (absolute) size of the ECB's monetary policy shock and is also sensitive to different degrees of uncertainty and the complexity linked to non-standard measures.
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2547 / May 2021
|
3
1. Introduction
Over the last decades, central banks around the world have increasingly used public communication to support their policy goals including the stabilisation of inflation expectations. This undertaking was greatly facilitated by an Internet revolution providing central banks with new means to communicate monetary policy messages to a wide range of audiences, while allowing the public a better access to central bank information. Because of its timely and non-discriminatory information provision, the website has evolved into a key communication tool for central banks that provides the public with precise information about its monetary policy narrative (Fracasso, Genberg and Wyplosz, 2013). For this reason, knowledge about visitors' search behaviour on the central bank's website not only can give clues about their information needs on monetary policy, but also on the formation of their inflation expectations, given that the primary objective of the ECB's monetary policy is price stability.2 Indicators on search activity based on big data can support macroeconomic forecasting (e.g., Choi and Varian, 2012; d'Amuri and Marcucci, 2017; Nymand-Andersen and Pantelidis, 2018) and the analysis of the monetary policy transmission (Meinusch and Tillmann, 2017; Benamar, Foucault and Vega, 2020; Tillmann, 2020).
There is a debate about whether the success of central banks to stabilise inflation close to target has made economic actors less attentive to news. To address this issue, we examine whether website attention of visitors - mainly professionals such as market participants, analysts, wire services, journalists (but may also include the general public) - to ECB communication has increased over time, and whether this has helped to stabilise euro area inflation expectations.3 Theoretically, the model by Eusepi and Preston (2010) makes the case that central bank communication can lead to increased macroeconomic stability, when agents face uncertainty about the interest rate path, while the central bank has uncertainty about the economic state. Accordingly, the expectation formation process proceeds in two stages: before the central bank communication, when people form expectations based on atheoretical beliefs; and after the communication, when the central bank credibly announces its monetary policy, people must incorporate this news in their expectation model. This setting allows to detect announcement effects through the information channel (updating of beliefs) or the news channel (change in the number of informed subjects) or both (Lamla and Vinogradov, 2019). Furthermore, a
-
Economic actors' information seeking behaviour often involves search engines. Among existing search engines Google is by far the leading contender. Individuals with higher incomes normally rely more on the Internet when gathering information for investment decisions. A gender bias may exist whereby males rely more on the Internet than females (Lee and Cho, 2005).
3 The term "website attention" is closely related to the term "media attention", which has been applied more widely in the literature and refers to coverage in TV, newspapers and other media (Binder, 2017). By comparison, website attention extracts information on visitors' interest in ECB communication at the source.
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2547 / May 2021
|
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:15:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|