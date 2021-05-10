Can central bank communication help to stabilise inflation expectations?

NON-TECHNICAL SUMMARY

Over the last decades, central banks around the world have increasingly used public communication to support their policy goals including the stabilisation of inflation expectations. This undertaking was greatly facilitated by an Internet revolution providing central banks with new means to communicate monetary policy messages to a wide range of audiences, while allowing the public a better access to central bank information. Many studies find that information provided by central banks is a key driver of inflation expectations. There is, however, a debate about whether the success of central banks to stabilise inflation close to target has made economic actors less attentive to news. To address this issue, we examine whether website attention of visitors - mainly professionals such as market participants, analysts, wire services, journalists (but may also include the general public) - to ECB communication has increased over time, and whether this has helped to stabilise euro area inflation expectations.

According to theoretical models, the expectation formation process proceeds in two stages: before the central bank communication, when people form expectations based on atheoretical beliefs; and after the communication, when the central bank credibly announces its monetary policy, people must incorporate this news in their expectation model. This setting allows detecting announcement effects through the information channel (updating of beliefs) or the news channel (change in the number of informed subjects) or both. The empirical measurement of the transmission is facilitated by the provision of clear information about central banks' policy objectives, the economic outlook, and possibly the likely path for future monetary policy decisions. Especially communication at press conferences contains helpful information about current and future interest rate decisions and may increase media coverage.

This paper examines whether central bank communication stabilises euro area inflation expectations through the information and news channel. Overall, this study shows that website attention, as captured by search volumes of visitors, influences euro area inflation expectations. We find that increased website attention contributes to narrowing the gap between market-based forecasts and (the mean of) longer-term professional inflation expectations. Our findings add to the theoretical evidence on the existence of an information and news channel. In terms of methodology, a high frequency identification (HFI) is at the core of the econometric analysis. It explains (daily) movements in search activities on press conference days by coinciding (high-frequency) monetary policy shocks and controls. The HFI method has received particular attention in studies using financial asset prices that