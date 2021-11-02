Log in
Can equity price movements be better explained when taking interest rates directly into account?

11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
The equity market is an important part of the financial system, both from the perspectives of investors and the companies that need financing in the form of equity capital. Developments in equity markets can therefore provide valuable information on the state of the financial system and the economy as a whole. This also means that downturns in equity prices could have consequences for financial stability. Strong price developments in equity markets worldwide in recent years have brought equity valuations as a recurring topic of discussion. One area of debate has been to what extent the low interest rates have contributed to higher equity prices, and what might happen when interest rates begin to rise again.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
