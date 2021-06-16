Can new technology solve the global housing crisis?

From 3D printing to biomanufactured materials, new building technologies have been making the headlines as a quicker-and cheaper-way to address the global housing deficit, which is expected to affect 1.6 billion people by 2025. These new technologies could also present outsized environmental benefits by cutting construction waste, while proving to be carbon neutral or even negative. This enthusiasm has been much welcomed, but do these technologies live up to the hype?

While new housing technologies can help cut waste and reduce GHG emissions, they are unlikely to make a dent in the global housing crisis, unless accompanied by other changes. In fact, prefabricated houses have existed since the early 1900s in the United States, popularized by Sears, which sold tens of thousands of affordable housing 'kits.' A century later, prefab housing technology is still considered an innovation that has yet to take off. The reason may lie in the fact that construction is only one piece of the housing puzzle. Here are four elements to remember as we consider adopting new housing tech to solve the global housing crisis:

Technology is always in search of a problem to solve. When it comes to the housing crisis, there are many. As we embrace innovative construction technologies, let us not forget that housing is more than bricks and mortar. Solving the global housing shortage will also require innovations in policy, finance, urban planning and beyond.

