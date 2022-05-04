Can pill prescriptions overcome U.S. state abortion bans?

May 4 (Reuters) - If the U.S. Supreme Court reverses its
landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights
nationwide, demand for abortion pills, which can be prescribed
through online telemedicine visits, will likely rise.
Conservative states have already rushed to restrict the
practice, and if Roe falls, they will be able to ban it
altogether, experts say.
WHAT IS A MEDICATION ABORTION?
In a medication abortion, a patient takes a drug called
mifepristone, also known as RU-486, followed by a second drug
called misoprostol, to end a pregnancy rather than having a
surgical procedure. Over half of abortions in the United States
are medication abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute
https://www.guttmacher.org/state-policy/explore/medication-abortion,
an abortion rights advocacy research group.
HOW DOES THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REGULATE MEDICATION
ABORTIONS?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone
in 2000, but until very recently, the FDA mandated that patients
get it at a doctor's office, clinic or hospital. After easing
those restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency in
December permanently did away with the requirement that it had
to be dispensed in person, allowing patients to consult with
healthcare providers via telemedicine appointments and receive
the pills by mail. That increased access to abortion for
patients living in remote areas without providers nearby and
women unable to take time off from work or not able to get to
clinics for other reasons. The drugs are approved for use
through the 10th week of pregnancy https://tmsnrt.rs/3yfKSqc.
DO STATES RESTRICT MEDICATION ABORTION?
Medication abortions have become a target of anti-abortion
politicians and activists. At least 116 restrictions, including
eight measures that ban the practice outright, have been
introduced this year, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Thirty-two states allow only physicians to dispense abortion
pills, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/fact-sheet/the-availability-and-use-of-medication-abortion.
Six states, including Texas and Missouri, ban any use of
telemedicine for medication abortion. Another 21 states do not
have blanket bans but require at least one in-person visit https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/issue-brief/the-intersection-of-state-and-federal-policies-on-access-to-medication-abortion-via-telehealth,
meaning patients cannot simply have a telemedicine appointment
and receive the pills by mail, according to the foundation.
WHAT IS THE IMPACT ON MEDICATION ABORTIONS IF ROE V. WADE IS
OVERTURNED?
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, conservative states are
poised to ban or sharply restrict abortion altogether, including
13 with so-called "trigger laws" that would take effect
immediately or soon after the court acts. They would apply to
medication abortions. Some trigger laws ban abortions almost
completely, while others would outlaw abortion after six weeks
or 15 weeks https://tmsnrt.rs/3sbQQEp.
CAN A PATIENT IN A STATE WHERE MEDICAL ABORTION IS ILLEGAL
GET THE PILLS FROM AN OUT-OF-STATE PROVIDER WHERE IT IS LEGAL?
That depends. It is illegal for a medical professional to
prescribe the pills via a telemedicine appointment to a woman in
a state where they are illegal, legal experts say.
"The laws around telemedicine generally say that the
location of the patient controls," said Amanda Allen, senior
counsel at the Lawyering Project, an organization that
represents abortion providers. Doctors who prescribed abortion
pills to a patient in a state where they are illegal could lose
their licenses in that state, or even face criminal charges, she
said.
A woman who lives in a state where abortion is illegal could
travel to a state where it is legal, have a telemedicine visit,
and have the medication mailed to an address there.
"In some cases, that's somewhat less burdensome and costly
than to travel all the way to a brick-and-mortar clinic in a
neighboring state," she said, noting that patients who travel to
clinics in other states have sometimes faced weeks-long waits
for appointments.
ARE THERE CURRENTLY LAWSUITS CHALLENGING STATE RESTRICTIONS
ON MEDICAL ABORTION?
Yes. GenBioPro Inc, a company that sells mifepristone, has
already challenged Mississippi restrictions on telemedicine by
arguing that they are "preempted" by the FDA, meaning that the
federal approval of the drug overrides any state law. There has
not been a ruling in that case, which is pending in Mississippi
federal court.
Similar challenges have succeeded before. In 2014, a
Massachusetts federal judge struck down a state law seeking to
regulate opioid drugs more stringently than federal law on the
grounds that it was preempted.
Those challenges, though, could ultimately end up at the
Supreme Court, which is unlikely to strike down the state
restrictions.
CAN PATIENTS GET ABORTION PILLS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES?
Yes. Women in states cracking down on telemedicine abortion
have increasingly turned to ordering pills online from overseas.
While the practice is not legal, state authorities have said
they have no effective way of policing orders from foreign
doctors and pharmacies.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York and Nate Raymond in
Boston; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Shumaker)