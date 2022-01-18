CanLift announces exclusive partnership with XCMG, one of the world's largest construction machinery manufacturers

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd., known as an aerial equipment and material handling company, has expanded its product line through a partnership with leading construction manufacturing company Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) to have the exclusive rights to sales in Ontario for all XCMG earthmoving equipment.

“This partnership opens doors to new relationships within the construction machinery industry,” says Geoff Grant, VP of Sales, “CanLift is dedicated to building connections with our clients and ensuring the experience is unmatched by providing the best quality products and services; the XCMG partnership will help us take our customer experience to the next level.”

CanLift is a Canadian company that has been proudly family owned and operated since 2009 and is one of Ontario’s biggest independently-owned lift equipment rental and sales companies. Located in Burlington and London, Ontario, CanLift continues to grow with plans to expand to Northern and Eastern Ontario. Through this partnership, they will have unlimited access to all XCMG earthmoving machinery, giving customers the opportunity to purchase equipment immediately.

XCMG is one of the world’s top construction machinery companies known for their exceptional quality and diverse product line. This partnership expands into a whole new category of equipment available at CanLift. The earthmoving XCMG equipment available includes backhoes, compactors, excavators, graders, skid steers, wheel loaders and dozers. Luckily, XCMG equipment has not been affected by supply chain issues that others are facing in North America, making delivery windows much shorter than competitors.

“Being the exclusive dealership for one of the top three construction manufacturing companies in the world makes the CanLift team very proud.” says Johnny Dragicevic, Managing Partner. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this level of machinery to our customers.”

XCMG was ranked third place in the world for top construction equipment manufacturers by KHL Group’s “Yellow Table 2021”. This aligns with CanLift’s mission to always provide the best quality equipment to all of their customers, while supporting them with the competitive pricing and warranty.

Interested in learning more? Visit their websites here: CanLift Equipment Ltd. and XCMG

XCMG: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) was founded in 1943. Since then, XCMG has stood at the forefront of the global construction machinery industry with facilities located in Brazil, Germany, the USA, India, Uzbekistan and China. XCMG has developed into one of the industry's largest, most influential, and most competitive manufacturers with the most diverse selection of heavy machinery in the world.

CANLIFT: Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells and services aerial work platforms and material handling equipment. After 13 years, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently-owned lift equipment providers in Ontario, Canada and offers a wide variety of construction machinery including boom lifts, scissor lifts, towable lifts, vertical mast lifts and telehandlers from manufacturers like Skyjack, Genie, JLG and others. CanLift’s dedicated team of equipment experts will help you navigate your aerial work platform rental or purchase while ensuring prompt delivery and the best customer service in the industry

