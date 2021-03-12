Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Adds 259,200 Jobs in February

03/12/2021 | 08:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian employment soared above expectations in February as economic restrictions meant to contain a second wave of Covid-19 were eased in some provinces.

The labor market added a net 259,200 jobs in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a gain of 75,000 jobs, according to economists with TD Securities.

The unemployment rate declined in February from the previous month, to 8.2%. Market expectations were for the jobless rate to decline to 9.2%.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 0855ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aGold dips 1% as U.S. dollar and yields regain footing
RE
08:57aBP  : Shell's oil trading earnings double in 2020 to $2.6 billion
RE
08:56aLoews Corp to sell 47% stake in packaging subsidiary to Singapore's GIC
RE
08:56aCanada Adds 259,200 Jobs in February
DJ
08:55aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA  : The Baltic Council of Ministers adopts a Joint Statement on Coordinated COVID-19 Response and Cooperation
PU
08:54aCanada adds 259,200 jobs in February, unemployment rate falls to 8.2%
RE
08:54aSouth African regulator's approach to spectrum auction was unlawful, court says
RE
08:51aFACTBOX-FOOD, CHEMICALS AND CARS : UK-EU trade takes a hit in January
RE
08:51aChina's Ant Group CEO Hu departs amid regulatory-driven revamp
RE
08:49aEXPERT VIEWS : India's retail inflation rises to 5.03% in February
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
2Global stocks, oil edge away from highs as stimulus rally ebbs
3SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China market regulator fines 12 firms for violating anti-monopoly law
4RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
5Swiss bank Rahn+Bodmer in U.S. settlement over clients defrauding IRS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ