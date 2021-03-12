Canada Adds 259,200 Jobs in February

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian employment soared above expectations in February as economic restrictions meant to contain a second wave of Covid-19 were eased in some provinces.

The labor market added a net 259,200 jobs in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a gain of 75,000 jobs, according to economists with TD Securities.

The unemployment rate declined in February from the previous month, to 8.2%. Market expectations were for the jobless rate to decline to 9.2%.

