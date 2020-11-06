Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Adds 83,600 Jobs in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 09:19am EST

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada job growth decelerated in October, although the advance exceeded market expectations.

The Canadian economy added a net 83,600 jobs in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for an increase of 58,000 jobs in September, according to economists with BMO Capital Markets. The bulk of the job gains in October were in the full-time category.

However, employment growth slowed markedly in October, after recording an increase of 378,200 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in October was 8.9%, down slightly from 9% in the previous month. Expectations were for the jobless rate to remain unchanged.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0858ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23aVermont Aims to Reopen for Ski Season While Keeping Covid-19 Cases Low
DJ
09:20aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:20aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:20aU.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Up 638K in October, Jobless Rate Falls to 6.9% -- Update
DJ
09:19aCanada Adds 83,600 Jobs in October
DJ
09:19aU.S. Firms Get Another Boost From China -- Update
DJ
09:18aBrazil Inflation Accelerated in Oct as Food Prices Continued to Rise
DJ
09:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3Global stocks mixed with U.S. presidential outcome still uncertain
4Smallest job gains in five months expected as U.S. labor market momentum wanes
5S&P 500 : Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group