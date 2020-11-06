Canada Adds 83,600 Jobs in October

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada job growth decelerated in October, although the advance exceeded market expectations.

The Canadian economy added a net 83,600 jobs in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for an increase of 58,000 jobs in September, according to economists with BMO Capital Markets. The bulk of the job gains in October were in the full-time category.

However, employment growth slowed markedly in October, after recording an increase of 378,200 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in October was 8.9%, down slightly from 9% in the previous month. Expectations were for the jobless rate to remain unchanged.

