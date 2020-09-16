Log in
Canada Annual CPI Rises 0.1% in August -- Update

09/16/2020 | 09:46am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's annual inflation rate edged upward in August and fell short of already tepid expectations, reflecting the scads of spare capacity in the economy caused by the pandemic.

The result underscores the Bank of Canada's belief that extraordinary stimulus -- a combination of near-zero interest rates and large-scale asset purchases -- will be required for an extended period before inflation returns to the central bank's preferred target of 2%.

Canada's consumer-price index climbed 0.1% on a year-over-year basis in August, Statistics Canada said Wednesday, matching the increase in the previous month. Markets had expected CPI to rise 0.4% on a 12-month basis, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a month-over-month basis, prices declined 0.1% in August.

Canada's lackluster inflation data is in contrast to the U.S. In the 12 months through August, CPI in the U.S. increased 1.3% after advancing 1.0% in July. The spread between annual Canadian and U.S. headline inflation marks the widest gap in over a decade, according to BMO Capital Markets. "Perhaps that's a function of the U.S. opening sooner or maybe just wonkiness in the data due to Covid-driven swings," BMO said.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's preferred measures for underlying inflation strengthened in August, according to Statistics Canada, with the average core CPI at 1.7% compared with 1.63% in July.

The August CPI report indicates the amount of slack in the economy "is still sizable and will take a while before being absorbed -- in fact returning to full capacity is unlikely to come before a vaccine," said Jimmy Jean, economist at Desjardins Securities in Montreal.

The Canadian dollar weakened versus the U.S. dollar in the minutes following the release of Canada's inflation data for August.

According to Statistics Canada, gasoline prices fell 11.1% in August from a year ago. Excluding gasoline, annual CPI rose 0.6%.

Offsetting the gas-price decline was a 1.4% rise in health and personal care items, most notably higher costs for haircuts. The data agency said this is attributable to salon owners passing on to consumers the increased cost of safety measures implemented to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

