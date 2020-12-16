Canada Annual CPI Rises 1.0% in November -- Update

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in November at a faster-than-anticipated pace, with shelter prices contributing the most to the overall increase.

Canada's consumer-price index rose 1.0% on a year-over-year basis in November, Statistics Canada said Wednesday, versus a 0.7% advance in the previous month. Market expectations were for a 0.8% increase, according to economists from Capital Economics. On a month-over-month basis, prices climbed 0.1% in November.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's preferred measures for underlying inflation were unchanged from the previous month, according to Statistics Canada, with the average core CPI in October coming in at 1.7%. Core inflation is meant to gauge price changes in items that exclude volatile goods like food and energy.

BMO Capital Markets chief economist Doug Porter said the current, below-target trend in core inflation is a comfortable spot for the Bank of Canada, which earlier this year lowered its benchmark overnight interest rate to almost zero. The current level of inflation is "still low enough to keep the door open to an easy policy stance, but certainly not so low as to stoke concerns about deflation," Mr. Porter said.

The Bank of Canada has previously said it expects interest rates to remain near zero until its 2% inflation target can be sustainably achieved. Based on the central bank's most recent economic projections, that won't happen before 2023.

In a speech to a business audience on Tuesday, Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said he's optimistic that a lengthy period of ultra low rates will help fuel a bounce back in trade and investment in Canada. However, he added a surge rise in confirmed daily Covid-19 infections could hurt the economic recovery in early 2021.

"We said from the beginning that this would be a long recovery. It would be choppy and uneven," Mr. Macklem said in a question-and-answer session that followed his speech. "This second wave of Covid-19 is certainly going to put a chop in that recovery."

In November, prices rose on an annual basis in six of the eight major categories tracked by Statistics Canada, with shelter prices contributing the most to the overall advance. The cost for shelter rose 1.9% on a year-over-year basis, the data agency said, because of higher rent and homeowners' replacement costs.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, Canadian inflation rose 0.3% in November from the previous month.

