  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada Annual Inflation Decelerates in September, Up 6.9%

10/19/2022 | 09:08am EDT
By Glenn Johnson


OTTAWA--Canada's annual inflation rate rose at a slower pace in September for the third consecutive month due mostly to lower gasoline prices, but consumers continued to pay more for most goods, especially food, which climbed at its fastest pace in more than 40 years.

The consumer-price index increased 6.9% on a year-over-year basis in September, Statistics Canada said Wednesday, following a 7% rise in August and a 7.6% increase in July.

Market expectations were for a 6.8% increase in September, according to TD Securities.

On a month-over-month basis, the index rose 0.1% from August.

The largest increase came from prices for food purchased from stores, which climbed 11.4%, the fastest pace since August 1981. Those prices have increased faster than all the items the CPI measures for 10 consecutive months.

The average of the Bank of Canada's preferred measures for underlying core inflation measured 5.3% in September, unchanged from a revised 5.3% in the previous month. Core inflation provides a measure of price changes that excludes volatile goods like food and energy.

The CPI is one of the last pieces the Bank of Canada will examine before issuing its rate-policy decision on Oct. 26. Most economists predict a half-percentage point increase, which would take the Bank of Canada's main lending rate to 3.75%. The benchmark rate began the year at 0.25%.

The central bank's mandate is to set rate policy to achieve and maintain 2% inflation, something the bank doesn't expect until the end of 2024, according to its latest report.


Write to Glenn Johnson at glenn.johnson@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 0907ET

