Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canada As One Inc. Announces Two-Million-Mask Donation to Frontline Workers

06/29/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada As One Inc., a national mask distributor aligned with Breathe Medical Manufacturing, is donating two million medical and non-medical masks to frontline workers in Canada as a show of appreciation for their work throughout the pandemic. Frontline workers can individually access the free donation of masks on the Canada As One website. Access to the donation will remain open through August, or until supplies are fully distributed.

Canada As One is a mask distributor based in Calgary that works with Breathe Medical Manufacturing, a Kelowna-headquartered major mask manufacturer, to provide premium medical masks such as N95s and ASTM levels 1, 2 and 3 to healthcare and other organizations. Both companies were built on the premise that Canadians deserve timely access to quality protective masks. Their partnership arose as a response to the mask shortage that occurred at the beginning of the pandemic, during which time the Canadian government scrambled to import masks to supply frontline workers with the protection they urgently needed.

“It hurts knowing that our frontline workers once had to ration medical masks as they risked their lives each day. As a Canadian company, we feel a sense of responsibility to give back to those who have given so much to the public during the pandemic,” said David Lee, CEO of Canada As One. “The goal of Canada As One has always been to protect people with made-in-Canada masks, but we can continue to do so only if our governments choose to support Canadian mask manufacturing. We will be working tirelessly to conduct this rollout as smooth as possible. This mask giveaway is our sincere thank you to the millions of Canadian frontline workers for their continuing efforts on behalf of all Canadians.”

Over the next few months, the Canada As One team will be managing the mask giveaway program while also continuing to supply medical masks to critical healthcare and infrastructure organization and private business customers throughout Canada and around the world.

Frontline workers interested in receiving a no-charge giveaway of medical-grade masks from Canada As One can visit https://canadaasone.com/pages/thankyou.

About Canada As One
Canada As One Inc. is a mask distributor licensed by Health Canada for national sales and distribution. The company was established in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada As One has an exclusive relationship with Breathe Medical Manufacturing, one of the country’s largest mask producers. Together, they provide Canadians and the international community with masks that meet all national and international certifications and are manufactured using premium raw materials. Canadaasone.com.


For further media information:
Praise Murwisi
Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator
Canada As One Inc.
Praise@canadaasone.com | https://canadaasone.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/841b09ac-2549-4aca-91e4-0511d96474f8


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSTONE HARBOR EMERGING MARKETS TOTAL INCOME FUND  : Announcement
PR
05:58pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : One Billion Smartphones Worldwide Have Wireless Charging
BU
05:56pCYMBRIA  : investment in EdgePoint
AQ
05:56pSALESFORCE  : Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
05:55pUS Department of Labor, Office of the US Trade Representative convene inaugural meeting of US-Mexico-Canada Agreement's Labor Council
PU
05:55pSALESFORCE  : Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
BU
05:53pCoalition of State Bioscience Institutes Releases the 2021 Life Sciences Workforce Trends Report at BIO Digital
BU
05:52pPACIFIC GLOBAL ETFS  : to Liquidate its High Yield ETF
BU
05:51pJoint Statement on Sudan by David Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva on Behalf of the World Bank Group and the IMF
PU
05:51pHow to manage governance and institutional risks related to COVID-19 vaccination
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF
3AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL : Announces the Receipt of Prime Dividend and Provides Positive Egina Operationa..
4BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...

HOT NEWS