OTTAWA--The union representing Canada's border agents has set a new strike deadline, saying members would begin a work-to-rule campaign unless there is a new deal before midnight Thursday.

Job action by border agents could threaten to upend billions of dollars of daily trade across the U.S.-Canada border.

Late last week, the Public Service Alliance of Canada postponed strike action that was set to begin on June 7, saying it would allow negotiations to continue with the help of a mediator.

On Monday, the union, which represents about 9,000 employees at the Canada Border Services Agency, revealed a new deadline -- 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday. "We are still hopeful we can avoid a strike and potential disruptions at Canada's borders," said Sharon DeSousa, the union's national president. The Public Service Alliance of Canada said negotiators for the union and government would remain in talks this week, assisted by a federal labor mediator.

A representative for Canada's Treasury Board, which handles collective-bargaining talks with public-sector unions, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Pay is the biggest divide between Canadian officials and the union, with border agents seeking a pay raise that brings their wages in line with domestic law-enforcement agencies. Canadian negotiators said the union's pay demands are unaffordable, given tepid economic conditions and rising public-debt charges.

The bulk of border agents are deemed essential workers and so barred from going on strike under Canadian labor rules. However, they can begin work-to-rule action, as they did in the summer of 2021, which can trigger long delays to process shipments and travelers at Canadian land crossings, airports and shipping ports. Logistics experts warn of major ramifications for the auto sector and food shortages at grocers should labor disruptions last for an extended period.

Data from Statistics Canada indicate that 26 million vehicles entered Canada in 2023, or about 70,000 a day, at land-border crossings. One-quarter of the vehicle traffic was commercial trucks.

Business groups and analysts warned of major supply-chain disruptions in the event of a labor disruption. Canadian government data shows about $2.6 billion of U.S.-Canada trade crosses the border on a daily basis.

