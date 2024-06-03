By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--The Canadian government and negotiators for the union representing border agents started a new round of talks Monday in a bid to avoid a labor disruption that could stymie crossborder commercial-truck traffic and tourist entry.

Canada border agents are in a legal strike position as of Thursday, the union said. The Public Service Alliance of Canada has warned its 9,000 members who work at the Canada Border Services Agency could start a work-to-rule campaign unless its key demands, most notably higher pay, are addressed in a new collective bargaining agreement.

Most frontline border-agency employees are deemed essential, so they can't technically go on strike. However, they could begin work-to-rule, as they did during a short strike in 2021, which triggered a decline in productivity and long delays to process shipments and travelers at Canadian land crossings, airports and shipping ports.

"We are prepared to do whatever it takes to win a fair contract," said Mark Weber, head of the Customs and Immigration Union, a unit of the public-service alliance that represents border agents.

About US$2.6 billion in U.S.-Canada trade in goods and services crosses the border each day, and business groups have warned that a labor disruption could upend the continental supply-chain network. Furthermore, tourism data from Statistics Canada indicate that foreign visits to the country have yet to reach 2019, or prepandemic, levels.

A report last week from a public-sector labor-relations board indicated that the Canadian government is balking at union demands that the pay for border agents is equivalent to that of other law-enforcement agencies, most notably the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Canadian government negotiators, according to the report, argue that economic headwinds limit the government's ability to meet the union's pay demands, citing lackluster economic growth, elevated inflation and a rise in unemployment. Negotiators also cited the increase in the public debt and higher interest rates.

Canada estimates the union's demands would mean extra spending of 441 million Canadian dollars (US$323.5 million) over three years. "This was, in a word, unaffordable," the report said, in reference to the government's view.

Canada's Treasury Board, which handles labor negotiations, said it wants to reach a deal that is fair to border-agency employees "and reasonable for taxpayers."

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

