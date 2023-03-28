By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada's government on Tuesday laid out plans to spend on targeted inflation relief, strengthening health care and invest in a low-carbon economy while still seeking to rein in the budget deficit.

The proposals were contained in the Liberal government's 2023 budget plan, which envisages new spending over the next five years of about 30 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $21.96 billion. The bulk of new expenditures are focused boosting health funding to the country's provinces while offering inflation relief to lower income Canadians, as well as efforts to attract investment in areas such as clean-energy technology and critical minerals.

The budget plan, introduced by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in the legislature, sets out spending and revenue projections for the next five fiscal years, ending March 31, 2028.

Canada's budget plan anticipates a narrowing of the budget deficit to about C$40.1 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, about 1.4% of gross domestic product. Economic growth has cooled since staging a strong recovery from the depths of the pandemic, though hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate hovers just above a record low.

"In the months and years to come, we must seize the remarkable opportunities for Canada that are presented by two fundamental shifts in the global economy: the race to build the clean economies of the 21st century, and our allies' accelerating efforts to friendshore their economies by building their critical supply chains through democracies like our own," Ms. Freeland said in a letter accompanying budget documents.

