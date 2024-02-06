By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian building permit issuance slumped in the final month of 2023 to the lowest level in more than three years as worries remain over pent-up demand for housing in the country.

The total value of building permits fell 14% from the month before to a seasonally adjusted 9.25 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $6.83 billion, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The sharp retreat was considerably weaker than the 2% rise expected by economists, according to TD Securities. December's decline follows a 3.9% fall in permits the month before.

Statistics Canada said the drop in permits to the lowest level since October 2020 was driven by weakness in both residential and non-residential sectors.

On a year-over-year basis, the overall value of permits issued in December was down 14.5%.

Building permits provide an early indication of construction activity in Canada and are based on a survey of 2,400 municipalities, representing 95% of the country's population. The issuance of a permit doesn't guarantee that construction is imminent.

The fall in permits comes despite possible signs of life in Canada's housing market. Canadian Real Estate Association data showed existing home sales rose 8.7% in December from the previous month, though for the year sales were down 11% and registered the lowest level of annual activity nationally since 2008. Home sales in Toronto, Canada's biggest market, jumped 37% in January, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board.

Statistics Canada said that construction intentions in the residential sector were down sharply from the previous month, with permits 17.9% lower at C$5.66 billion. Permits to build multifamily dwellings sank 31.1%, while intentions for single-family homes up 0.8% month-over-month.

A decline in the value of multi-unit permits in Ontario helped drive weakness for the month, falling 45.2%.

Permits for nonresidential buildings fell 7.0% to C$3.59 billion, the agency said.

The overall value of building permits in the final quarter of last year was about C$31.3 billion, a drop of 9% from the quarter before and down 1.7% on the same period of 2022. That marked the lowest value since the third quarter of 2021, with declines in both non-residential and residential intentions, the agency said. Single-family homes was the only segment to notch a quarterly increase, rising 1.4% to about C$8.5 billion for the fourth quarter to build on a 9.8% advance the previous quarter.

For all of 2023, the value of building permits was down 2.3%, though rising material and labor costs inflated nominal permit valuations. On a constant-dollar basis, the value of building permits was down 8.9% from 2022.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-24 0912ET