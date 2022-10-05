Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Building Permits Increase 11.9% in August

10/05/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Glenn Johnson


OTTAWA--Canadian building permits increased in August, mainly due to rises in the commercial and the residential sectors, especially in Ontario.

The total value of building permits in August increased 11.9% on a month-over-month basis to a seasonally adjusted 12.5 billion Canadian dollars ($9.25 billion), Statistics Canada said Wednesday. The consensus estimate for August was for a 0.5% decline, according to economists at TD Securities.

Building permits provide an early indication of construction activity in Canada and are based on a survey of 2,400 municipalities, representing 95% of the country's population. The issuance of a permit doesn't guarantee that construction is imminent.

Construction intentions in the residential sector increased by 12% from the previous month to C$8.45 billion, as gains in Ontario offset losses posted in seven provinces. Construction intentions in the single-family homes component edged up 0.4%

Construction intentions in the commercial component decreased 1.4%. Conversely, Manitoba saw notable growth in August due to a $50 million permit for an office building in Winnipeg.


Write to Glenn Johnson at Glenn.Johnson@WSJ.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 0913ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aGerman Cabinet approves plans to relax insolvency rules
RE
09:32aTSX opens lower as materials, technology stocks weigh
RE
09:32aMENA to grow at 5.5%, fastest since 2016 as oil boosts Gulf - World Bank
RE
09:32aWall Street opens lower as rally in growth stocks falters
RE
09:30aWorld Bank says goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 won't be met
RE
09:27aU.S. trade deficit lowest in more than a year as imports drop
RE
09:23aRwanda court acquits reporters accused of publishing fake news
RE
09:21aECB shed Italian bonds in last two months, data shows
RE
09:14aCanada Building Permits Increase 11.9% in August
DJ
09:12aGerman electricity grid operators (tsos) set network usage fees…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
2SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE, GROWING FAST AND ..
3Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazard..
4Fed's delayed inflation fight sparks fears of a policy overcorrection
5S.Korea central bank expects inflation to stay high for lengthy period

HOT NEWS