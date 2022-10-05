Canada Building Permits Increase 11.9% in August

By Glenn Johnson

OTTAWA--Canadian building permits increased in August, mainly due to rises in the commercial and the residential sectors, especially in Ontario.

The total value of building permits in August increased 11.9% on a month-over-month basis to a seasonally adjusted 12.5 billion Canadian dollars ($9.25 billion), Statistics Canada said Wednesday. The consensus estimate for August was for a 0.5% decline, according to economists at TD Securities.

Building permits provide an early indication of construction activity in Canada and are based on a survey of 2,400 municipalities, representing 95% of the country's population. The issuance of a permit doesn't guarantee that construction is imminent.

Construction intentions in the residential sector increased by 12% from the previous month to C$8.45 billion, as gains in Ontario offset losses posted in seven provinces. Construction intentions in the single-family homes component edged up 0.4%

Construction intentions in the commercial component decreased 1.4%. Conversely, Manitoba saw notable growth in August due to a $50 million permit for an office building in Winnipeg.

Write to Glenn Johnson at Glenn.Johnson@WSJ.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 0913ET