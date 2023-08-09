By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian building permits climbed in June, on intentions to build hospitals and other industrial complexes.

The total value of building permits in June rose 6.1% from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted 11.60 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of 7.45 billion U.S. dollars, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. Market expectations weren't immediately available.

On a year-over-year basis, the overall value of permits issued in June dropped 4.2%.

Building permits provide an early indication of construction activity in Canada and are based on a survey of 2,400 municipalities, representing 95% of the country's population. The issuance of a permit doesn't guarantee that construction is imminent.

Statistics Canada attributed the June increase to robust gains to build in the industrial and institutional sectors, climbing 51% and 67%, respectively. The data agency cited plans to build two hospitals - one in Quebec and one in British Columbia - as a major driver on the institutional side. All told, nonresidential permits advanced 20.4% to C$4.69 billion in June from the prior month.

Residential permits fell 1.8% in June from May, to C$6.91 billion, as a drop in plans to build multifamily units like condominiums was offset by a slight rise in intentions to construct single-family homes. For the year, residential permits dropped nearly 17%.

The data agency said the total value of building permits in the second quarter declined 1.0% nonannualized from the first quarter to over C$32 billion.

