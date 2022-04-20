Log in
Canada CPI Accelerates to 6.7% in March

04/20/2022 | 08:46am EDT
By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in March, exceeding market expectations and reaching a fresh three-decade high.

Canada's consumer-price index advanced 6.7% on a year-over-year basis in March, Statistics Canada said Wednesday, versus a 5.7% rise in the previous month. Market expectations were for inflation to reach 6.1% in March, according to economists at TD Securities.

The March inflation rate was the highest since January of 1991, when annual prices advanced 6.9%.

On a month-over-month basis, CPI rose 1.4% in March, also the largest advance since January 1991. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, CPI was up 0.9% in March.

Meanwhile, the average of the Bank of Canada's preferred measures for underlying core inflation in March rose to 3.8%, up from 3.5% in the previous month. Core inflation provides a measure of price changes that excludes volatile goods like food and energy. 

 Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 0845ET

