OTTAWA--Canada's industrial capacity utilization rate edged up during the first quarter of the year as manufacturing activity offset weakness in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

Overall, industries in the country operated at 81.9% of their production capacity in the January-to-March period, a modest increase from 81.8% the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said Friday. The consensus forecast was for a capacity utilization rate of 82%, according to economists at TD Securities.

Data for the fourth quarter of last year was revised upward slightly from 81.7%.

The industrial capacity utilization rate is the ratio of an industry's actual output to its estimated potential output. The rate dropped to 72% during the second quarter of 2020, as a first round of Covid-19 restrictions curbed economic activity, before gradually climbing again. The rate has remained above 80% since the first quarter of 2021.

Statistics Canada said the advance in capacity utilization during the first quarter of 2023 was led by the manufacturing industry, with increased activity in motor vehicle manufacturing and increased exports of passenger cars and light trucks during the period. Capacity utilization was also up in fabricated metal products and in petroleum and coal product manufacturing, the agency said.

Utilization in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector fell for the latest quarter, with decreased activity noted in non-metallic mineral mining and in oil and gas contract drilling. The construction sector also fell slightly in the first quarter.

