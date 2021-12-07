Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canada Coin (LEAF): Introducing the Latest Trending Meme-Token Taking Over the Crypto Space

12/07/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Canada Coin (LEAF), the newest meme-token taking the blockchain by storm is pleased to announce its official listing on PancakeSwap. Canada Coin is a BEP-20 token using Binance Smart Chain technology. This token is rapidly gaining popularity with a 1B supply and over 100M burned. 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106921_664d1f1874c5589a_002.jpg


Figure 1: Canada Coin (LEAF): Introducing the Latest Trending Meme-Token Taking Over the Crypto Space

Fundamental Token

Canada Coin (LEAF) is the project's fundamental token. Allowing customers to store Canada Coin in the decentralized Binance Smart Chain wallet of their choice in quantities ranging from thousands to hundreds of millions of tokens.

The project was only just launched, but it has already garnered mainstream attention due to its strong foundation and aggressive marketing efforts, which are backed by a large and engaged community.

Canada's Only Meme Token

On CanadaCoin.io, users new to cryptocurrency are provided a step-by-step guide to setting up a wallet and getting started. With aim to catapult international interest in cryptocurrency, Canada Coin offers an amusing, simple-to-understand, and engaging experience. Canada Coin intends to be the catalyst into further decentralized exploration.

Canada Coin's team is actively working to be listed on major exchanges in time to follow, along with further research and development being shifted into social media marketing, and engagement.

How To Buy a LEAF token:

Step 1: Purchase BNB.

Users can purchase BNB on Binance, Crypto.com or any other exchange of their liking.

Step 2: Create a Decentralized Wallet Send BNB to MetaMask.

Secondly, users need to create a decentralized wallet. We have found MetaMask to be very user friendly.

Step 3: Send BNB to Wallet

Send BNB from exchange of choice to (in this example) user's Metamask wallet.

Step 4: Users can then Swap BNB For Canada Coin (LEAF) token on PancakeSwap.

This can be done by connecting the Metamask wallet to PancakeSwap. Then copy-paste the Canada Coin contract address into the token field to add and then swap $BNB for $LEAF. Do remember to always confirm the official contract address, not just for this token but for any purchase in the crypto market.

0x55B5451b125D7cf94BF614B7649A4c2856eFcE2e (Official Contract Address)

About Canada Coin

Canada Coin (LEAF) is the latest meme token to rapidly gain traction. Canada Coin is a simplistic alternative to mass adoption and introduces (in an easy to digest manner) the decentralized nature of the blockchain for retail consumers. 

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/canada_coin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadacoin.io/

Media Contact:

Company: Canada Coin
Email: TheCanadaCoin.io@gmail.com
Website: https://www.canadacoin.io

Disclaimer: Information or any fact found on above content is those of writers and company quoted. It does not represent the opinions of this site on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106921


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pAdvisory Board for Tomorrow Water Project Formed to Deliver Sustainable Wastewater Treatment in Developing Nations
PR
01:33pDSG Global Inc. and Subsidiary Imperium Motor Corp. Announces Partnership to Provide a Variety of Electric Vehicles throughout the 25 Caribbean Islands to Include Personal and Commercial Transportation, and Golf Fleet Management
AQ
01:32pEIA expects short-term crude oil prices to remain lower than the highs of 2021
PU
01:32pSALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : 2021.12.07_Comunicato Stampa_Allegato 3F- novembre 2021
PU
01:32pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Jason Aldean's new album during a special Pandora LIVE virtual event
PU
01:32pARTNET : What Makes an Artist's Artist? We Asked Leading Figures To Name the Most Underrated—and Overrated—Artists of All Time
PU
01:32pGlobal LNG exports hit eight-month high
PU
01:32pThe Region's Trade Will Increase Significantly in 2021, but the Recovery Will be Asymmetrical and Heterogeneous in a Context of Uncertainty
PU
01:32pTERNA : authorization process launched for restructuring of the electricity grid in the municipalities of Lonate Pozzolo (Varese) and Nosate (Milano)
PU
01:32pNIO : Hello World, NIO Day 2021 Approaches
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS