Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Canada Coin (LEAF), the newest meme-token taking the blockchain by storm is pleased to announce its official listing on PancakeSwap. Canada Coin is a BEP-20 token using Binance Smart Chain technology. This token is rapidly gaining popularity with a 1B supply and over 100M burned.







Figure 1: Canada Coin (LEAF): Introducing the Latest Trending Meme-Token Taking Over the Crypto Space

Fundamental Token

Canada Coin (LEAF) is the project's fundamental token. Allowing customers to store Canada Coin in the decentralized Binance Smart Chain wallet of their choice in quantities ranging from thousands to hundreds of millions of tokens.

The project was only just launched, but it has already garnered mainstream attention due to its strong foundation and aggressive marketing efforts, which are backed by a large and engaged community.

Canada's Only Meme Token

On CanadaCoin.io, users new to cryptocurrency are provided a step-by-step guide to setting up a wallet and getting started. With aim to catapult international interest in cryptocurrency, Canada Coin offers an amusing, simple-to-understand, and engaging experience. Canada Coin intends to be the catalyst into further decentralized exploration.

Canada Coin's team is actively working to be listed on major exchanges in time to follow, along with further research and development being shifted into social media marketing, and engagement.

How To Buy a LEAF token:

Step 1: Purchase BNB.

Users can purchase BNB on Binance, Crypto.com or any other exchange of their liking.

Step 2: Create a Decentralized Wallet Send BNB to MetaMask.

Secondly, users need to create a decentralized wallet. We have found MetaMask to be very user friendly.

Step 3: Send BNB to Wallet

Send BNB from exchange of choice to (in this example) user's Metamask wallet.

Step 4: Users can then Swap BNB For Canada Coin (LEAF) token on PancakeSwap.

This can be done by connecting the Metamask wallet to PancakeSwap. Then copy-paste the Canada Coin contract address into the token field to add and then swap $BNB for $LEAF. Do remember to always confirm the official contract address, not just for this token but for any purchase in the crypto market.

0x55B5451b125D7cf94BF614B7649A4c2856eFcE2e (Official Contract Address)

About Canada Coin

Canada Coin (LEAF) is the latest meme token to rapidly gain traction. Canada Coin is a simplistic alternative to mass adoption and introduces (in an easy to digest manner) the decentralized nature of the blockchain for retail consumers.

