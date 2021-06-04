Log in
Canada Employment Falls 68,000 in May

06/04/2021 | 08:54am EDT
By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian employment fell for a second straight month in May by a bigger-than-anticipated drop.

The country's labor market lost a net 68,000 jobs in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for the economy to shed 22,500 jobs, according to economists with TD Securities.

In April, Canada lost about 207,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, climbed to 8.2% in May from April's 8.1% reading. That matched market expectations.

The job declines are attributed to economic restrictions in place across the country to deal with a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-04-21 0853ET

