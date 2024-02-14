By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian existing-home sales rose for a second straight month in January, with trends suggesting the residential real-estate market is in the nascent stages of a recovery from a nearly two-year slowdown.

The Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday that national home sales rose 3.7% in January from the previous month, following a revised 7.9% jump recorded in December. On a nonadjusted basis, sales transactions in January were 22% above year-earlier levels.

"The trends suggest a market that is starting to turn a corner but is still working through the weakness of the last two years," said Shaun Cathcart, the association's senior economist.

