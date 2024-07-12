By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA-Canada existing-home sales rose in June, and prices posted their first month-over-month increase in nearly a year.

Data from the Canadian Real Estate Association indicates national home sales rose 3.7% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in June from the previous month. On an unadjusted basis, sales activity in June was 9.4% below year-ago levels.

"It wasn't a 'blow the doors off' month by any means, but Canada's housing numbers did perk up," Shaun Cathcart, economist at the real-estate association, said.

The real-estate data indicated that benchmark house prices, calculated in a similar fashion to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, rose in June by 0.1%, or the first increase in 11 months. Still, the association said prices are "still generally sliding sideways" across much of Canada.

The association said that it was also revising downward its expectations for sales and prices this year and next, due to an unexpectedly slow spring season and a buildup in housing inventory.

