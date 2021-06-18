Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Eyes Ban on Most Flavored Vaping Products

06/18/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada said Friday it intends to ban most flavored vaping products in an effort to deter young people from consuming electronic cigarettes.

According to the Canada Gazette, a weekly publication that outlines pending government regulatory orders, the Liberal government said it would restrict e-cigarette flavors to tobacco, mint and menthol. Fruit flavors, like cherry, melon and mango, would be prohibited.

Restricting fruit-based flavors and the use of sweeteners as an ingredient are expected to make e-cigarettes less appealing to younger people, the government said. Canadian data, as presented in the Gazette, indicated vaping rates among youth remain high. Further, over 60% of youth aged 15 years to 19 years used fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, versus 40% for those 20 and older who vape.

The government said Canada's proposals would be among the strongest in the developed world in curbing vaping, and generally in line with Denmark's rules on flavored vaping products. The government said stakeholders can submit thoughts on the rules until Sept. 2, although Ottawa is eyeing implementation starting in 2022.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1718ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pLargest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
RE
05:55pExxon, union try new approach to resolve increasingly bitter dispute
RE
05:39pFitch raises UK outlook on economic resilience to pandemic shock
RE
05:36pUtilities Down Sharply On Treasury Yield Increase Fears -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 2.04% to $1.1864 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 2.15% to $1.3803 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.50% to 110.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Down Amid Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTech Down On Rotation Out Of Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:25pFinancials Down As Volatility Washes Through Global Markets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
2U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet
4Fed update weighs down Wall Street, adds fuel to the dollar
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS