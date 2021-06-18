Canada Eyes Ban on Most Flavored Vaping Products

By Paul Vieira



OTTAWA--Canada said Friday it intends to ban most flavored vaping products in an effort to deter young people from consuming electronic cigarettes.

According to the Canada Gazette, a weekly publication that outlines pending government regulatory orders, the Liberal government said it would restrict e-cigarette flavors to tobacco, mint and menthol. Fruit flavors, like cherry, melon and mango, would be prohibited.

Restricting fruit-based flavors and the use of sweeteners as an ingredient are expected to make e-cigarettes less appealing to younger people, the government said. Canadian data, as presented in the Gazette, indicated vaping rates among youth remain high. Further, over 60% of youth aged 15 years to 19 years used fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, versus 40% for those 20 and older who vape.

The government said Canada's proposals would be among the strongest in the developed world in curbing vaping, and generally in line with Denmark's rules on flavored vaping products. The government said stakeholders can submit thoughts on the rules until Sept. 2, although Ottawa is eyeing implementation starting in 2022.

