By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--An advance estimate points to a further advance in Canadian factory trade in May, led by sales of aerospace products and parts and food products.

An early estimate of manufacturing sector sales indicates a rise of 0.2% last month, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The May estimate was based on a weighted response rate to Statistics Canada's survey of 67.6%. The official survey results, based on more complete data, are scheduled to be released July 15.

Sales in April rose 1.1% from the month before to a seasonally adjusted 70.8 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about US$51.84 billion, the data agency reported earlier this month. The rebound from weakness in March marked the strongest increase in five months as motor vehicle sales recovered despite the auto industry continuing to be squeezed by retooling at some assembly plants for new vehicle models.

