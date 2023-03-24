By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--An advance estimate points to a retreat in Canadian factory sales in February, led by falls in motor vehicle, beverage and tobacco, primary metal and food industries.

An early estimate of sales in the manufacturing sector indicates a decline of 2.8% for the month, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Manufacturing sales rose 4.1% in January from the month before to a seasonally adjusted 73.93 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about US$53.89 billion, the data agency reported earlier this month. Sales on a volume, or price-adjusted basis, were up 3.8% for the first month of the year, while inventory levels held by factories edged up 0.3%.

The estimate for February was based on a weighted response rate to Statistics Canada's survey of roughly 60%. The official sales estimate for the month, which will be based on more complete data, is scheduled to be released April 14.

